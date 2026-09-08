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California man gets 188 years in prison in DUI crash that left five dead

Cameron Garcia sits in court.
Cameron Garcia is arraigned in 2023 in Sacramento Superior Court.
(Paul Kitagaki Jr. / Sacramento Bee)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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  • Cameron Garcia was sentenced to 188 years to life in prison on Sept. 4
  • A Sacramento jury convicted Garcia of five counts of manslaughter and fleeing from police in July.
  • On Feb. 9 2023, Garcia drank all day by the Sacramento river before getting in his sport utility vehicle and crashing into a tree at 101 mph, killing five passengers, according to prosecutors.

A man who drank all day and drove his sport utility vehicle into a tree at 101 mph, killing all five of his passengers, was sentenced to 188 years to life in prison, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The sentencing of 32-year-old Cameron Garcia comes more than a month after a Sacramento jury convicted him on five counts of manslaughter.

The jury also found true an enhancement for fleeing after committing a gross vehicular manslaughter and personally using a deadly weapon in the commission of the offense.

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Garcia had previously pleaded guilty to evading police.

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge James Arguelles sentenced Garcia on Friday.

The case began Feb. 9, 2023, when Garcia spent the day drinking alongside the Sacramento river before he and the five passengers got into his Cadillac SUV, according to the district attorney’s office.

Authorities said Garcia was speeding down River Road, a two-lane highway that bends with the river, when the road turned.

Prosecutors said Garcia made no attempt to brake and instead pressed on the accelerator as the vehicle veered off the road, crashing into a tree.

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Prosecutors said the vehicle flipped 180 degrees, tearing the entire right side and most of the roof off. All five passengers were ejected.

Neighbors told local news outlets that the victims ended up in their driveways, bushes and on the roads.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that Leonardo Rodriguez (DOB 03/05/05), of Pico Rivera, was sentenced on August 13, 2026, to five years and four months in state prison for his role as the driver in a 2024 crash that killed two people on U.S. 101 in Newbury Park. Rodriguez previously pled guilty on June 25, 2026, to two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for causing the deaths of Serenity Rizkalla and Michael Estrella.

California

‘Preventable tragedy’: Ventura County driver sentenced to prison for double-fatal 124-mph crash

Driver sentenced to state prison for 124-mph Ventura County crash that killed two passengers on U.S. 101 in Newbury Park.

The young victims were identified by the authorities as Curvontay Swygert, 16; Aahliya Garcia, 17; Faith Samuel, 18; Izabelle Salaz-Stephens, 19; and Monte Nunn, 29.

Dorothy Garcia, the driver’s mother, told KCRA 3 that Aahliya was her son’s niece.

Prosecutors said despite suffering multiple injuries during the crash, Garcia attempted to flee in several nearby cars before he got into a woman’s vehicle, pushing her out of the driver’s seat and driving off.

Authorities said Garcia drove into the city of Elk Grove and led police on a chase before crashing into another vehicle. They said he attempted to steal another vehicle but fled on foot when he failed. Garcia was taken into custody thereafter.

Prosecutors said Garcia was taken to a hospital. Blood tests showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11%. He also had marijuana in his system.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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