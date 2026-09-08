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LAPD officers fatally shoot man with tree trimmer in Boyle Heights

An aerial view of police cars outside a home.
The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating after the fatal shooting Monday morning.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that involved a man holding a tree trimmer.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Gillett Street, not far from Prospect Park.

LAPD officers with the Hollenbeck Division responded to a radio call of a “violent male with mental illness who was armed with a metal pipe in the area,” according to a police statement.

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Upon arrival, the officers located the man and noticed he was armed with a large tree trimmer, topped with an serrated blade, approximately 12 inches long, police said.

“He failed to comply with orders to drop the pole and continued advancing towards officers,” the statement read.

Police said at some point an officer-involved shooting occurred. The man was struck by gunfire, though the department did not say how many times. Officers provided medical attention to the injured man until fire paramedics arrived.

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The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers or community members were injured.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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