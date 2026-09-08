LAPD officers fatally shoot man with tree trimmer in Boyle Heights

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating after the fatal shooting Monday morning.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that involved a man holding a tree trimmer.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Gillett Street, not far from Prospect Park.

LAPD officers with the Hollenbeck Division responded to a radio call of a “violent male with mental illness who was armed with a metal pipe in the area,” according to a police statement.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, the officers located the man and noticed he was armed with a large tree trimmer, topped with an serrated blade, approximately 12 inches long, police said.

“He failed to comply with orders to drop the pole and continued advancing towards officers,” the statement read.

Police said at some point an officer-involved shooting occurred. The man was struck by gunfire, though the department did not say how many times. Officers provided medical attention to the injured man until fire paramedics arrived.

Advertisement

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers or community members were injured.