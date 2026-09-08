Malibu driveway collapses into massive sinkhole as coastal flood risks persist

Crews responding to a suspected gas leak found a driveway had collapsed in front of a Malibu home Tuesday.

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A driveway in Malibu collapsed into a massive sinkhole Tuesday morning as crews responded to a suspected gas main break, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s departments responded to the reported break on the 31600 block of Sea Level Drive around 5:45 a.m., according to the city of Malibu.

The home’s driveway had collapsed into a 30-by-30-foot sinkhole caused by coastal erosion, according to KTLA. No injuries were reported.

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The Southern California Gas Co. also responded to the scene and shut off the gas. Five homes had been red-tagged as of Tuesday morning, according to the city, and officials “will continue to assess the situation to determine safety concerns for the surrounding area.”

In video footage obtained by KABC, waves could be seen crashing onto the rocks below the house. Crew members could also be seen walking along the rocks.

The National Weather Service has issued high surf and coastal flood advisories until 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Malibu coast, L.A. County beaches, Catalina and Santa Barbara islands and Ventura County beaches.

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Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet were expected, with local waves of up to 8 feet, according to the weather service. Currents could be dangerous and potentially life-threatening.

“Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore,” according to the advisory. “Significant beach erosion will occur. Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, walkways, and low-lying roads.”