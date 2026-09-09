Brush fire off 405 burns near the Getty Center

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A brush fire erupted Wednesday afternoon along the 405 Freeway, threatening homes, a university and the Getty Center, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The brush fire, dubbed the Getty fire, had grown to 20 acres by about 5:30 p.m.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 p.m. and appeared to have ignited near the Getty Center parking lot at 1200 Getty Center Drive, according to the Fire Department.

The fire prompted the closure of the Getty.

Aerial footage of the fire showed flames burning along a hillside. Firefighters were fighting the fire on the ground and by air.

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The Fire Department issued evacuation warnings for two zones near the Getty Center, said spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz, who said residents in those areas should be ready to go, particularly if they have pets or any challenges that could slow them down.

The evacuation warning is roughly bounded by Promontory Road to the north, Sunset Boulevard to the south, the 405 to the east and Bundy Drive to the west. The warning encompasses the Getty Center as well as the university.

The fire comes as temperatures across large swaths of Southern California reached above 100 degrees by midday, with temperatures feeling 5 to 10 degrees hotter due to the extra humidity, according to the National Weather Service Oxnard office.

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News of the fire prompted Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park to leave a committee meeting early to make her way to the fire, which is in her district.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on X that she was in touch with fire personnel on the scene.

Times staff writer Sandra McDonald contributed to this report.