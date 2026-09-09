Justice Department launches investigation into conditions at L.A. County men’s jail, after years of complaints

An inmate reads a book while awaiting transportation to court at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Men’s Central Jail on Dec. 17, 2024.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into conditions at Los Angeles County’s Men’s Central Jail, following years of concerns about poor conditions and inmate deaths.

The government will look into whether Los Angeles County has provided “humane” conditions to individuals housed there, and notified Sheriff Robert Luna of the federal inquiry in a letter Wednesday, according to a Justice Department press release.

“Whether a person is held in a county jail, awaiting trial, or after conviction, the environmental conditions in that jail need to meet constitutional standards,” said Assistant Atty. Gen. Harmeet K. Dhillon in a statement.

Advertisement

Attorneys from the Civil Rights Division will conduct the investigation under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Personals Act. Officials at the sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For some time now, pressure has been mounting on L.A. County to fix its jail system.

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta last year filed a suit against Los Angeles County over what he called a “humanitarian crisis,” alleging that inmates lacked access to clean water, edible food, and were being housed in facilities infested with roaches and rats.

In March, Luna also reached out to the National Institute of Corrections to examine conditions at Los Angeles County jails after a rash of in-custody jail deaths.

Advertisement

“I want someone to come in and review from top to bottom,” Luna told The Times in an interview.

County supervisors have pushed to shut down the facility, but plans for how to close the jail and questions of what would happen to the inmates housed there have delayed action.

Asked about the federal investigation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said she has long supported a plan to replace Men’s Central Jail with a mental health facility.

“Men’s Central Jail is an outdated and decrepit facility that puts both our Sheriff’s deputies and inmates at risk,” Hahn said in a statement. “My colleagues and I on the Board of Supervisors have long been committed to shutting it down. However, until then, we have a responsibility to ensure that everyone incarcerated there is safe, cared for, and treated with basic human dignity.”

The federal probe announced Wednesday is expected to look into those conditions.

U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche notified Luna of the investigation in a letter, which was obtained by The Times.

“We have not reached any conclusions about the subject matter of this investigation,” reads the letter, which is signed by Blanche, Dhillon and Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. “We encourage the County to cooperate with our investigation and we assure you that we will seek to minimize any potential disruption our investigation may have on County operations.”

Advertisement

The investigation will focus on the conditions in the facility itself and not on the actions of the deputies who work there, the Justice Department statement said.