L.A. Fire Department ambulance involved in collision; 3 fire personnel injured

An LAFD ambulance was involved in a crash in Boyle Heights on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

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A Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance that was in the process of taking a patient in serious condition to a hospital collided with another vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Fire Department said there were five total patients at the collision scene at Boyle Avenue and 4th Street in Boyle Heights. Three were Fire Department personnel.

One of the patients was already in serious condition prior to the crash, said Lyndsey Lantz, a spokesperson for the Fire Department. They were in the process of being transported to a nearby hospital when the collision happened shortly before 2 p.m. near the 300 block of South Boyle Avenue.

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The Fire Department personnel and one other individual reported minor injuries, according to authorities..

No details on the type of vehicle involved were available, but images from KTLA showed the ambulance alongside a red four-door sedan with front-end damage.

Lantz confirmed all five people involved in the crash were adults but was unable to share further identifying information.