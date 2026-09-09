L.A. gang intervention worker charged for having body armor gets case dismissed

Michael Angel Alvarez, 41, was busted by federal officials near MacArthur Park, the FBI said.

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A judge dismissed federal charges Wednesday against a former member of a city-funded “peace ambassador” program in Los Angeles who was accused of being an 18th Street gang member and felon in possession of body armor earlier this year.

Michael Angel Alvarez, 41, was ordered released from federal custody Wednesday after U.S. Dist. Judge Anne Hwang determined his prior murder conviction no longer applied as a felony under a landmark 2016 change in California law that barred prosecutors from trying juveniles as adults without a judge’s approval. Hwang granted a motion to dismiss an indictment against Alvarez, finding that his past conviction — which came when he was 15 years old — had been reclassified under the law and was no longer a felony.

Alvarez was arrested near MacArthur Park by Los Angeles police officers in May who found two plates of military-grade body armor plates in the trunk of his car. The plates could have been used as inserts in a bulletproof vest, but Alvarez was not found to have a vest, according to court documents.

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The California law that helped Alavarez, known as Proposition 57, is considered controversial in some circles because juveniles cannot be imprisoned beyond the age of 25, meaning the shift in law has resulted in the release of a number of convicted killers.

After his release from state prison, Alvarez went to work as a gang interventionist with Healing Urban Barrios, a nonprofit that had a contract with the city to provide peace ambassador services in Los Angeles’ First City Council District, which includes MacArthur Park.

At the time of the indictment, First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli said Alvarez was still an active gang member and chastised the gang intervention program.

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“The hardworking tax payers of Los Angeles deserve better than to see their money shelled out to a convicted gang murderer,” Essayli said on X in May.

Alvarez’s defense attorney declined to comment outside the courtroom Wednesday.

Sean Garcia-Leys, executive director of the Peace & Justice Law Center who was acting as a spokesman for Alvarez, criticized Essayli’s decision to bring the charges.

“This was an attack on the field of gang intervention and an attack on the approach to public safety that you find in smart on crime jurisdictions and states like California, and this had nothing to do with public safety,” Garcia-Leys said. “It was entirely about political prosecution for the purposes of shaming Democrats.”

Garcia-Leys declined to address federal prosecutors’ allegation that Alvarez is still a gang member.

“All of his documented contacts with currently active gang members are about trying to stop violence,” Garcia-Leys said.

Alvarez told police at the scene that the metal plates were for an art project, according to court records. Garcia-Leys said Wednesday that Alvarez does “laser etching” on metal “and the idea was that this was art that could stop bullets.” Garcia-Leys said the plates could not be “used for a crime” or any other purpose unless they were slotted into a vest.

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Alvarez’s intervention work primarily focused on using his gang contacts to help quash disputes and acting as a middleman between people scared to report crimes to police and law enforcement officials, according to Garcia-Leys.

District 1 Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez said earlier this year that Alvarez was removed from the Peace Ambassador program after his arrest. A spokeswoman for Hernandez was unaware of the judge’s order dismissing the case against Alvarez and could not immediately comment Wednesday morning.