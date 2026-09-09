Two firefighters injured battling Beverly Hills apartment blaze amid sweltering temps

The 200 block of South Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills.

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Two firefighters are being treated for minor injuries they suffered battling a Beverly Hills apartment fire Wednesday.

The Beverly Hills Fire Department responded to the blaze at 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South Rexford Drive, across from Beverly Vista Middle School.

A two-story apartment complex was “engulfed” in flames by the time firefighters arrived, according to authorities.

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Neighboring buildings were evacuated while students at the middle school were told to shelter in place, according to Lauren Santillana, Beverly Hills’ public information manager.

While attacking the blaze, the roof of the apartment complex collapsed, forcing firefighters to retreat and eventually hit the fire from overhead using ladder trucks.

Los Angeles County personnel assisted in the firefight, and by 12:45 p.m., the blaze was under control, according to authorities.

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Two firefighters were taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. One was being treated for heat exhaustion and the other for a minor burn. Temperatures in the area approached or exceeded triple digits Wednesday, amid a punishing heat wave that is broiling Southern California.

No additional injuries were reported.

Fire crews are expected to be on the scene for hours, according to authorities, as the fire’s origin is under investigation.

Parent pick up took place at Beverly Vista Middle School as per usual, according to Santillana.