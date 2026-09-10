Orange County nonprofit treasurer charged with stealing $400,000 to pay mortgage, credit card bills

“Our prosecutors are committed to holding her fully accountable,” said Bill Essayli, First Assistant U.S. Atty. for the Central District of California.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

An Orange County woman was arrested Thursday after it was discovered she stole more than $400,000 from a nonprofit created to support a high school football team, according to officials.

Julie Hanway Molina, 56, was arrested at her Aliso Viejo home and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California. Molina served as a treasurer for the organization, which isn’t named in the indictment but is described as a booster club for a high school football team.

According to KABC, the school in question is Aliso Niguel High School.

In total, Molina stole $411,761 from the nonprofit, according to authorities.

Molina faces four counts of wire fraud and, if convicted, up to 20 years in federal prison for each count.

Advertisement

Molina’s responsibilities in the nonprofit included co-signing checks, keeping records of receipts and expenditures, making disbursements approved by the board, receiving dues and providing financial statements to the board, according to the indictment.

According to an indictment returned by a federal grand jury, Molina defrauded the nonprofit between 2023 and November 2025. The indictment says she took money from the organization’s bank account to pay for the mortgage on her home and her credit card bills.

On June 23, 2023, Molina wired $131,523 from the nonprofit’s bank accounts in Laguna Hills, according to the indictment. She stole the money through the Federal Reserve facilities in New Jersey and Texas, federal prosecutors allege.

Advertisement

Throughout the rest of 2023, Molina sent emails containing false treasurer reports to the organization’s board members to conceal the money that investigators accused her of stealing, according to the indictment.

“This defendant was entrusted by the community with safeguarding money raised for young adults. She violated that trust and is now a charged felon,” Bill Essayli, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, told the California Post.

“Our prosecutors are committed to holding her fully accountable, including seeking a federal prison sentence.”