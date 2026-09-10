Her insect era? How Taylor Swift became the namesake for newly described bugs

A UC Riverside entomology student chose names for four newly described Australian insect species that were inspired by the world-famous pop star.

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Where many people might see a plant-eating bug with light yellow coloration and a splash of red accents, Sarah Schroeder sees, in a way, Taylor Swift.

At least, that’s the scientist’s reasoning for why the names she chose for four newly described Australian insect species were inspired by her favorite world-famous pop star.

“It felt authentic to me as a lifelong Swiftie to honor Taylor in this way, as well as bring attention to the diversity of insects that has yet to be discovered,” Schroeder, a UC Riverside doctoral student, said in a statement.

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The genus, which Schroeder named Swiftiephylus, is comprised of four species with references to the singer and her albums: Swiftiephylus taylorae, Swiftiephylus amator, Swiftiephylus intrepidus and Swiftiephylus poetorum, which are Latin versions of Taylor, lover, fearless, and poets, respectively, according to a news release from UC Riverside. They are among the 12 new species of insects described in an article published in Insect Systematics and Evolution on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2025. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

In the news release, Schroeder likened the insects’ coloring — pale yellow with red accents — to Swift’s “iconic” blonde hair and red lips. She believes the coloring helps them camouflage among she-oak flowers, with which they are closely associated.

The bug specimens were among 50,000 collected between 1995 and 2004 by researchers from the American Museum of Natural History and Australian collaborators, some of which have taken years to study and describe, according to the release.

Schroeder’s advisor and paper co-author, Christiane Weirauch, participated in that effort before she joined UC Riverside as an entomology professor. She suggested that Schroeder examine some of the undescribed specimens as part of her dissertation, according to the news release.