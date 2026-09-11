Driver dies after his car goes through guardrail, falls into Grand Avenue gap in downtown L.A.

An investigation is underway after one person died when their vehicle crashed and overturned in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning.

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A man died early Friday morning in downtown Los Angeles after his car smashed through a guardrail on upper Grand Avenue and fell into a gap dividing the road, landing upside down on the street below, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near 4th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was traveling north on Grand Avenue and veered off the roadway and through a guardrail.

The vehicle overturned and fell about 40 to 50 feet below, according to authorities. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles City Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.

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Investigators spent the morning trying to piece together the incident. Video from news service OnScene showed officers peering down at the car from above on upper Grand Avenue where a section of guardrail was missing.

Debris was scattered across the roadway and Grand Avenue was temporarily closed and reopened later Friday morning.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.