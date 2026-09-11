Domestic disturbance triggers SWAT response at Irvine home. Suspect flushed out with tear gas

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A family disturbance in Irvine triggered a SWAT response Friday morning as police engaged in an hours-long standoff with a 32-year-old man who was eventually flushed out of a two-story home with tear gas.

The Irvine Police Department received a 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. from someone being threatened inside a home near Villanova and Calavera, according to department spokesperson Kyle Oldoerp. Two family members were able to exit the home safely, but the man refused to surrender himself.

The suspect is the son of the resident who owns the home and was likely armed with multiple weapons, including a possible firearm, Oldoerp said.

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“We tried to get the main suspect to talk to officers,” said Oldoerp. “He did not respond to our phone calls, our PA announcements, or multiple other attempts to try to contact him.”

The department then dispatched its SWAT team along with three armored vehicles and a drone team, Oldoerp said.

After hours of unsuccessful negotiation, police used a loud distraction device and tear gas to drive the man out of the home. Officers handcuffed him in the driveway and took him into custody around 12:20 p.m.

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Police then entered the home and began gathering evidence. The suspect faces a possible assault with a deadly weapon charge, Oldoerp said.