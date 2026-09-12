Officers nab arson suspect near brush fires along Sherman Oaks freeway

A file photo of the 405 and 101 Freeway interchange in Sherman Oaks looks south along the 405. At left is the miniature golf course in Sherman Oaks.

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Officers arrested a man Saturday morning suspected of starting several small grass fires around a freeway transition road in Sherman Oaks, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received a call at approximately 8:21 a.m. about a brush fire on the right side of the s outhbound 405 Freeway at the westbound 101 Freeway .

CHP and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident shortly afterward, temporarily shutting down the transition road around 8:40 a.m.

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Upon arrival, the Fire Department located five separate spot fires, all about five feet in diameter. The fires have since been extinguished and the road has reopened.