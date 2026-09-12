Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Officers nab arson suspect near brush fires along Sherman Oaks freeway

Aerial view of the 405 and 101 Freeway interchange in Sherman Oaks looks south along the 405.
A file photo of the 405 and 101 Freeway interchange in Sherman Oaks looks south along the 405. At left is the miniature golf course in Sherman Oaks.
(Boris Yaro/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Officers arrested a man Saturday morning suspected of starting several small grass fires around a freeway transition road in Sherman Oaks, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received a call at approximately 8:21 a.m. about a brush fire on the right side of the southbound 405 Freeway at the westbound 101 Freeway.

CHP and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident shortly afterward, temporarily shutting down the transition road around 8:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, the Fire Department located five separate spot fires, all about five feet in diameter. The fires have since been extinguished and the road has reopened.

An arson suspect was found at the scene and is in the custody of the CHP, although no specific charges have been made public, authorities told The Times. The CHP has not released his identity.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestFires

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement