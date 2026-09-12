Officers nab arson suspect near brush fires along Sherman Oaks freeway
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Officers arrested a man Saturday morning suspected of starting several small grass fires around a freeway transition road in Sherman Oaks, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol received a call at approximately 8:21 a.m. about a brush fire on the right side of the southbound 405 Freeway at the westbound 101 Freeway.
CHP and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident shortly afterward, temporarily shutting down the transition road around 8:40 a.m.
Upon arrival, the Fire Department located five separate spot fires, all about five feet in diameter. The fires have since been extinguished and the road has reopened.
An arson suspect was found at the scene and is in the custody of the CHP, although no specific charges have been made public, authorities told The Times. The CHP has not released his identity.