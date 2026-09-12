Trespasser stopped at former Vice President Kamala Harris’ Malibu home

A woman trespassed Friday night onto the Malibu property of former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, seen here disembarking from Air Force 2 at Los Angeles International Airport on April 18, 2022.

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A trespasser tried to enter former Vice President Kamala Harris’ cliffside home in Malibu on Friday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and a Harris spokesman.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were not home at the time, according to Eduardo Negrón, a spokesperson for Harris. He did not respond to a question about the couple’s whereabouts.

“Last night, security personnel stopped an individual who illegally entered Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff’s property before the individual reached the home,” he said in a statement. “They are grateful to the security and law enforcement personnel who responded swiftly.”

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Harris’ on-site security contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which has jurisdiction over Malibu.

Lt. Jason Duron, a watch commander at the Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff’s station, said his department was contacted by Harris’ security detail when a woman made it to Harris’ front door. Sheriff’s deputies responded around 10:30 p.m., and the woman, who has not been identified, agreed to leave voluntarily. She was not arrested.

“We are stepping up patrols of the property to be safe,” Duron said.

Harris’ level of security has previously been scrutinized. Former vice presidents typically receive six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office, but former President Biden extended the coverage. President Trump, who beat Harris in the 2024 election, revoked the extension in August 2025.

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That led Los Angeles and California law enforcement agencies to scramble to protect Harris. The Los Angeles Police Department quickly discontinued its involvement amid criticism that shifting manpower to protect the former vice president was hampering the agency’s ability to fight crime.

It’s unclear whether the California Highway Patrol is still helping to guard Harris, or whether the security personnel who called the Sheriff’s Department were private guards.

