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Encino collision leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded

A police officer walking near two crashed vehicles
Police say a Tesla and a Lexus collided Saturday morning in the San Fernando Valley.
(KTLA-TV)
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
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At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a car crash in Encino on Saturday morning.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred around 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Densmore Avenue.

Six people were transported to hospitals, and a woman was pronounced dead upon arrival. The condition of the other five is unknown.

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Police are gathering additional details as the investigation continues.

LAPD confirmed that the incident involved a Tesla and a Lexus. Authorities also said one vehicle struck a pole and that a pedestrian was injured.

The L.A. Department of Transportation temporarily shut down traffic in both directions, east and west of Densmore Avenue, and are asking community members to avoid the area.

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Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

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