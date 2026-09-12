Encino collision leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded
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At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a car crash in Encino on Saturday morning.
Firefighters and paramedics responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred around 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Densmore Avenue.
Six people were transported to hospitals, and a woman was pronounced dead upon arrival. The condition of the other five is unknown.
Police are gathering additional details as the investigation continues.
LAPD confirmed that the incident involved a Tesla and a Lexus. Authorities also said one vehicle struck a pole and that a pedestrian was injured.
The L.A. Department of Transportation temporarily shut down traffic in both directions, east and west of Densmore Avenue, and are asking community members to avoid the area.