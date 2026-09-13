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Crash involving L.A. Fire Department vehicle sends 7 to hospital

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a rescue ambulance.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responds to a traffic collision Wednesday in Boyle Heights. On Sunday in South Los Angeles, an LAFD vehicle was involved in a crash that resulted in hospitalizations.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times reporter Andrew Khouri
By Andrew Khouri
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  • A Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle and three civilian vehicles were involved in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon.
  • The crash, on Figueroa Street in South Los Angeles, sent seven people to the hospital, according to the LAFD.

A traffic accident in South L.A. involving a Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle sent seven people to the hospital Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

In a statement, the LAFD said three civilian vehicles and one Fire Department vehicle were involved in the crash on Figueroa Street, just north of 120th street, in the Vermont Vista neighborhood.

The Fire Department said the hospitalized victims included six civilians and one LAFD member.

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Additional information was not immediately available.

An LAFD ambulance was involved Wednesday in a collision with another vehicle that injured three LAFD personnel and one other person. The ambulance was transporting a seriously injured patient at the time of the crash, authorities said.

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Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He previously covered housing and homelessness at The Times and holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication.

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