Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Dog leaps into Shasta Lake and man jumps in to save it. Dog survives, but the man does not

Drone file photo of Shasta Lake
Drone file photo of Shasta Lake in Shasta County, CA on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Andrew Khouri
By Andrew Khouri
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • A man died after jumping into Shasta Lake to save a dog who went overboard Friday morning.
  • The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Geordan White, 60, of Redding.
  • White appeared to have an “unknown emergency” shortly after jumping into the water, authorities said.

A man died in Northern California’s Shasta Lake after attempting to save a dog who had gone into the water Friday morning, authorities said.

Geordan White, 60, of Redding was found dead after he attempted to rescue the animal who had jumped from a boat White was on, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a news release, officials said an unidentified person who reported a possible drowning said White appeared to have an “unknown emergency” after entering the state’s largest reservoir to save the animal.

Advertisement

That person, who eventually saved the dog, said White couldn’t hold onto a flotation device thrown to him and disappeared under the water in the Bailey Cove boat launch area.

A dive team located White’s body Friday afternoon and authorities will conduct an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

In its news release, the sheriff’s office extended condolences to White’s family and reminded the public to wear flotation devices while boating.

Advertisement

More to Read

CaliforniaWildlife & PetsThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He previously covered housing and homelessness at The Times and holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement