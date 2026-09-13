Dog leaps into Shasta Lake and man jumps in to save it. Dog survives, but the man does not

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A man died in Northern California’s Shasta Lake after attempting to save a dog who had gone into the water Friday morning, authorities said.

Geordan White, 60, of Redding was found dead after he attempted to rescue the animal who had jumped from a boat White was on, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a news release, officials said an unidentified person who reported a possible drowning said White appeared to have an “unknown emergency” after entering the state’s largest reservoir to save the animal.

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That person, who eventually saved the dog, said White couldn’t hold onto a flotation device thrown to him and disappeared under the water in the Bailey Cove boat launch area.

A dive team located White’s body Friday afternoon and authorities will conduct an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

In its news release, the sheriff’s office extended condolences to White’s family and reminded the public to wear flotation devices while boating.