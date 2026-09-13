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Orange County car influencer among two killed in Irvine McLaren Crash

The Irvine Police Department received calls of a traffic collision involving a vehicle.
A high-speed crash Sunday in Irvine killed two people, including a person affiliated with a well-known Orange County car show that hosts thousands of vehicles in San Clemente each week, according to police and social media.
(Irvine Police Department)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
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  • Two people died when a performance car smashed into a tree at a high rate of speed in Irvine on Sunday morning.
  • One of the people in the car was a 27-year-old man affiliated with the popular Instagram account “South OC Cars and Coffee.”
  • Police have not identified the victims.

A high-speed car crash in Irvine claimed two lives on Sunday morning, including a person affiliated with a well-known Orange County car show that hosts thousands of vehicles in San Clemente each week, according to police and social media posts.

Irvine police said two people inside a 2019 McLaren were killed in an explosive crash after the vehicle struck a tree near Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue at 12:18 a.m., according to a department news release.

The vehicle had been stopped at a red light at the intersection and took off at a “high rate of speed” when the light changed, according to police. The driver “lost control of the vehicle” and skipped over a curb before striking a tree, police said.

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The car “split in two and caught fire,” authorities said. Police did not identify either victim.

A post from the popular Instagram page “South OC Cars and Coffee” identified one of the victims as 27-year-old James Wehr, who co-founded the group. The group hosts a weekly car show in San Clemente that often attracts thousands of performance cars and muscle cars, according to its website.

“This morning, just after midnight, we lost our darling son and brother James, in a motor accident. We respectfully ask for privacy as a family, as we process this profound loss,” the post read.

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James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

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