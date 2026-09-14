Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Homes burn in Palos fire in La Habra Heights

A La Habra Heights home is engulfed by fire on Monday afternoon.
(KTLA)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon in the hills around La Habra Heights has destroyed at least one structure, with flames leaping from another and more under threat.

Evacuation warnings were issued in the area as the Palos fire grew to encompass 20 acres by about 4:15 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Keith Navarre.

The fire began just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Las Palomas Drive in Whittier, according to the Fire Department.

Advertisement

Footage of the fire broadcast on local news Monday afternoon showed one structure — which authorities said was a home — engulfed in flames. Another structure, identified by KTLA as a second home, also was seen burning.

Navarre says the Fire Department had allocated 76 units and 250 personnel to the fire. The firefight includes helitankers, he said.

Advertisement

The fire broke out in a canyon and had been moving up the hillsides, he said. Some firefighters hiked down into the canyon to contain the flames, while others were focused on defending the homes along an adjacent ridgeline, Navarre said.

La Habra Heights’ narrow roads, he said, have made firefighting access difficult.

The area covered by the evacuation warning can be found here.

It is roughly bounded by Puenta del Este Drive and Hacienda Road on the east; Casalero Drive, Lupin Hill Road and Las Palomas Drive on the west; Windrush and Gun Tree drives to the north; and Encanada Drive to the south.

It includes a portion of the Puente Hills Preserve as well as the Hsi Lai Temple to the east and some businesses at Colima Road and South Hacienda Boulevard.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestFires

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered the environment at Berkeleyside as a Report for America corps member. She studied political science and music at UC Berkeley and got her start in journalism at the Daily Californian. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Classical Voice, San Francisco Examiner and KQED. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement