Homes burn in Palos fire in La Habra Heights

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A brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon in the hills around La Habra Heights has destroyed at least one structure, with flames leaping from another and more under threat.

Evacuation warnings were issued in the area as the Palos fire grew to encompass 20 acres by about 4:15 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Keith Navarre.

The fire began just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Las Palomas Drive in Whittier, according to the Fire Department.

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Footage of the fire broadcast on local news Monday afternoon showed one structure — which authorities said was a home — engulfed in flames. Another structure, identified by KTLA as a second home, also was seen burning.

Navarre says the Fire Department had allocated 76 units and 250 personnel to the fire. The firefight includes helitankers, he said.

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The fire broke out in a canyon and had been moving up the hillsides, he said. Some firefighters hiked down into the canyon to contain the flames, while others were focused on defending the homes along an adjacent ridgeline, Navarre said.

La Habra Heights’ narrow roads, he said, have made firefighting access difficult.

The area covered by the evacuation warning can be found here.

It is roughly bounded by Puenta del Este Drive and Hacienda Road on the east; Casalero Drive, Lupin Hill Road and Las Palomas Drive on the west; Windrush and Gun Tree drives to the north; and Encanada Drive to the south.

It includes a portion of the Puente Hills Preserve as well as the Hsi Lai Temple to the east and some businesses at Colima Road and South Hacienda Boulevard.