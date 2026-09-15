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2 reportedly killed in crash of SUV and Metro bus that leaves ‘numerous’ people injured

Aerial view of the scene in Chatsworth where a SUV slammed into the side of a Metro bus. Sept. 15, 2026.
Aerial view of the scene in Chatsworth where an SUV slammed into the side of a Metro bus on Tuesday.
(KTLA)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 

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At least two people have reportedly been killed after an SUV smashed into the side of a Metro bus in Chatsworth.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue.

There were “numerous” people injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were extricating injured people at the scene, the department said.

An L.A. Urban Search and Rescue Team responded to the scene to extricate multiple people out of the bus, and one person was beneath the vehicle as well, according to reporting by KTLA.

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The front half of the SUV appeared to be embedded in the side of the bus. Later, local TV news footage showed, the vehicle was removed and a gaping hole was visible in the Metro bus’ side, with wreckage strewn around the scene. A white tent was erected nearby.

This article will be updated.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered the environment at Berkeleyside as a Report for America corps member. She studied political science and music at UC Berkeley and got her start in journalism at the Daily Californian. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Classical Voice, San Francisco Examiner and KQED. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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