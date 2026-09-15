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California judge charged with manslaughter in bicyclist’s death

The Kings County Courthouse in Hanford, Calif.
Kings County Superior Court Judge Kendra Weber allegedly struck a bicyclist with her car last year, killing him. Above, the Kings County Courthouse in Hanford, Calif.
(Gary Kazanjian / For The Times)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
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A Kings County judge has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, nearly one year after she allegedly killed a bicyclist while driving, the California Department of Justice said Tuesday.

On Sept. 15, 2025, Superior Court Judge Kendra Weber allegedly struck and killed Bryan Leroy Garcia while he was riding a bicycle, according to a criminal complaint provided by the department. She was charged Monday with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, a misdemeanor.

A news release issued by the California Department of Justice and the complaint filed against Weber provided no details about the location or circumstances of the accident. The attorney general’s office, which filed the charges, declined to provide further information on the case.

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Weber was appointed to the Kings County Superior Court in 2023 after serving as an administrative law judge on the Board of Parole Hearings, as an attorney for the county’s Child Support Services, and as a Kings County deputy district attorney.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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