California judge charged with manslaughter in bicyclist’s death

Kings County Superior Court Judge Kendra Weber allegedly struck a bicyclist with her car last year, killing him. Above, the Kings County Courthouse in Hanford, Calif.

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A Kings County judge has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, nearly one year after she allegedly killed a bicyclist while driving, the California Department of Justice said Tuesday.

On Sept. 15, 2025, Superior Court Judge Kendra Weber allegedly struck and killed Bryan Leroy Garcia while he was riding a bicycle, according to a criminal complaint provided by the department. She was charged Monday with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, a misdemeanor.

A news release issued by the California Department of Justice and the complaint filed against Weber provided no details about the location or circumstances of the accident. The attorney general’s office, which filed the charges, declined to provide further information on the case.

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Weber was appointed to the Kings County Superior Court in 2023 after serving as an administrative law judge on the Board of Parole Hearings, as an attorney for the county’s Child Support Services, and as a Kings County deputy district attorney.