Father-son duo guilty in serial ATM robberies
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A man who repeatedly robbed ATM users at gunpoint while his father acted as the getaway driver was found guilty by a Sacramento County jury Monday.
Myahl Chapman-Joseph, 24, faces up to 45 years in prison for the crimes. Deleon Joseph, 45, faces seven years.
In the span of three and a half months in 2023, Chapman-Joseph robbed eight people at Wells Fargo and Golden 1 Credit Union ATMs while brandishing a gun, and attempted to rob a ninth. He wore a mask, ambushed victims while they were withdrawing money and threatened them, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Police found two guns used in the robberies in Chapman-Joseph and Joseph’s home.
Chapman-Joseph was convicted of eight robbery charges and one attempted robbery charge. Joseph was convicted of one robbery charge.