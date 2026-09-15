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California

Father-son duo guilty in serial ATM robberies

Sacramento County Dist. Atty. Thien Ho.
Sacramento County Dist. Atty. Thien Ho. Myahl Chapman-Joseph robbed eight people at ATMs over several months in 2023, Ho’s office said, with help from Deleon Joseph.
(Paul Kitagaki Jr. / Sacramento Bee)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 

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A man who repeatedly robbed ATM users at gunpoint while his father acted as the getaway driver was found guilty by a Sacramento County jury Monday.

Myahl Chapman-Joseph, 24, faces up to 45 years in prison for the crimes. Deleon Joseph, 45, faces seven years.

In the span of three and a half months in 2023, Chapman-Joseph robbed eight people at Wells Fargo and Golden 1 Credit Union ATMs while brandishing a gun, and attempted to rob a ninth. He wore a mask, ambushed victims while they were withdrawing money and threatened them, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Police found two guns used in the robberies in Chapman-Joseph and Joseph’s home.

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Chapman-Joseph was convicted of eight robbery charges and one attempted robbery charge. Joseph was convicted of one robbery charge.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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