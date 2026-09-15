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Injured climber crawls down Mt. Shasta in overnight ordeal

Two people help a third toward a helicopter in a forest clearing.
First responders rescue an injured hiker from the Mt. Shasta area.
(U.S. Forest Service)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
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  • A climber slid nearly 500 feet while glissading down Mt. Shasta, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
  • He reportedly crawled through the night down Avalanche Gulch to Horse Camp Cabin.

An injured climber crawled down a portion of Mt. Shasta after losing control and sliding nearly 500 feet, officials said.

The San José man summited the mountain around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement posted to Facebook. Then his cellphone died, the statement said.

He attempted to glissade — a mountaineering technique in which climbers slide down a snowy slope using ice axes to steer and brake — but lost control, suffering lacerations to his legs and injuries to his feet, according to the Forest Service.

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The hiker crawled through the night, down the remainder of Avalanche Gulch to Horse Camp Cabin, at one point removing his boots due to painful swelling, the agency said.

Another hiker found the man in the cabin at 4 p.m. Friday and told Mt. Shasta Climbing Rangers, who had already been mobilized after friends of the injured man became concerned and reported him missing, according to the Forest Service.

The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Forest Service said.

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Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

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