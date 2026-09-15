It’s National Voter Registration Day. Are you ready for California’s upcoming election?

Election day is Nov. 3. If you haven’t registered to vote in California, there’s still time.

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California’s general election is almost here and what better day to make sure you’re registered to vote than Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day?

Election day is Nov. 3, and the last day to register online to vote — or have your application postmarked by — is Oct. 19.

Here’s what you need to know:

How do I check if I’m registered to vote?

There are two ways to find out whether you’re already registered to vote.



Visit the secretary of state’s website. You’ll need to enter a California driver’s license or identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. You can also call the state’s voter hotline (available in 10 languages, contacts listed here) at (800) 345-8683 to get a paper application mailed to you, or you can pick up one at a county election office, most California libraries and United States Post Office locations, as well as federal, state and local government offices — including the Department of Motor Vehicles.

If you opt to register online, officials say you should wait at least 24 hours before checking your voter status.

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How do I register to vote? Can I register on election day?

If you’ve failed to meet the registration deadline, you can register as a conditional voter through the same-day voter registration process.

Eligible citizens who need to register or reregister to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process to register and vote at county elections offices, polling places or vote centers.

Early voting and drop-off locations for the general election will be posted to the secretary of state’s website on Oct. 5.

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Your submitted ballot will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.