Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

It’s National Voter Registration Day. Are you ready for California’s upcoming election?

A pile of "I Voted" stickers.
Election day is Nov. 3. If you haven’t registered to vote in California, there’s still time.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

California’s general election is almost here and what better day to make sure you’re registered to vote than Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day?

Election day is Nov. 3, and the last day to register online to vote — or have your application postmarked by — is Oct. 19.

Here’s what you need to know:

How do I check if I’m registered to vote?

There are two ways to find out whether you’re already registered to vote.

  1. Visit the secretary of state’s website. You’ll need to enter a California driver’s license or identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.
  2. You can also call the state’s voter hotline (available in 10 languages, contacts listed here) at (800) 345-8683 to get a paper application mailed to you, or you can pick up one at a county election office, most California libraries and United States Post Office locations, as well as federal, state and local government offices — including the Department of Motor Vehicles.

If you opt to register online, officials say you should wait at least 24 hours before checking your voter status.

Advertisement

How do I register to vote? Can I register on election day?

If you’ve failed to meet the registration deadline, you can register as a conditional voter through the same-day voter registration process.

Eligible citizens who need to register or reregister to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process to register and vote at county elections offices, polling places or vote centers.

Early voting and drop-off locations for the general election will be posted to the secretary of state’s website on Oct. 5.

Advertisement

Your submitted ballot will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestGuidesCalifornia Politics

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement