Santa Barbara County detectives reopen cold-case homicide from 1988

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Detectives in Santa Barbara County have reopened an unsolved homicide from 1988, hoping new focus on the cold case could help unearth new leads in the investigation.

It doesn’t appear that Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives have uncovered any new evidence or DNA testing relevant to the case — developments that can often reopen a cold case — but the agency said investigators are “reexamining this case ... to determine whether there may be additional information available that could assist the investigation,” according to a news release.

California Missing man found dead just steps from Santa Barbara jail where he was held A missing man who had been arrested for a DUI and released was quickly reported missing, only to be found dead a week later on a hillside near the Santa Barbara County Jail.

In February 1988, human remains were found in a mountain range above Santa Barbara, which were later identified as those of Mitchell “Buster” Garcia, a Santa Barbara resident, the release said. An investigation at the time determined his death “involved foul play,” but little other information was shared publicly.

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“Given the time that has passed, detectives are reaching out to the public to identify anyone who may have information about Garcia, his activities at the time, or the circumstances surrounding his death,” the agency said. “Detectives are sharing photos of Garcia in hopes that someone may recognize him or remember seeing or interacting with him.”

Detectives requested that anyone with information about Garcia or his death reach out to the sheriff’s office at (805) 681-4150, or on the agency’s anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.