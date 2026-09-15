Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Santa Barbara County detectives reopen cold-case homicide from 1988

Mitchell “Buster” Garcia.
Sheriff’s detectives in Santa Barbara County have reopened a 1988 homicide investigation into the death of Mitchell “Buster” Garcia.
(Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Detectives in Santa Barbara County have reopened an unsolved homicide from 1988, hoping new focus on the cold case could help unearth new leads in the investigation.

It doesn’t appear that Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives have uncovered any new evidence or DNA testing relevant to the case — developments that can often reopen a cold case — but the agency said investigators are “reexamining this case ... to determine whether there may be additional information available that could assist the investigation,” according to a news release.

SANTA BARBARA, CA - NOVEMBER 18: The Santa Barbara County jail is shown November 19, 2003 in Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office confirmed they had issued an arrest warrant for Michael Jackson on multiple counts of molesting a child. Jackson could end up being taken to the Santa Barbara County jail when he surrenders. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

California

Missing man found dead just steps from Santa Barbara jail where he was held

A missing man who had been arrested for a DUI and released was quickly reported missing, only to be found dead a week later on a hillside near the Santa Barbara County Jail.

In February 1988, human remains were found in a mountain range above Santa Barbara, which were later identified as those of Mitchell “Buster” Garcia, a Santa Barbara resident, the release said. An investigation at the time determined his death “involved foul play,” but little other information was shared publicly.

Advertisement

“Given the time that has passed, detectives are reaching out to the public to identify anyone who may have information about Garcia, his activities at the time, or the circumstances surrounding his death,” the agency said. “Detectives are sharing photos of Garcia in hopes that someone may recognize him or remember seeing or interacting with him.”

Detectives requested that anyone with information about Garcia or his death reach out to the sheriff’s office at (805) 681-4150, or on the agency’s anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement