Stolen Tesla drives onto San Diego boardwalk during police chase, hitting a pedestrian

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A man driving a stolen Tesla led police on a chase in San Diego on Monday afternoon that ended on a boardwalk, where the driver hit a pedestrian, according to authorities.

Around 12:19 p.m., San Diego police officers responded to a report of a stolen Tesla, according to a Police Department news release.

Officers spotted the vehicle around 12:31 p.m., with 39-year-old Juan Gonzaba behind the wheel, driving south on Mission Boulevard, according to the release. Gonzaba allegedly refused to stop for officers and then led police on a pursuit.

Advertisement

During the chase, Gonzaba hit an electrical transformer and then drove onto the boardwalk from Pacific Beach Drive, speeding near pedestrians, according to the release. Gonzaba allegedly hit one pedestrian, who was hospitalized for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gonzaba then allegedly fled on foot but nearby pedestrians detained him until officers arrived and arrested him, according to the release.

Gonzaba was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, causing bodily injury, hit-and-run involving death/injury, vehicle theft and felony evading a peace officer with disregard for safety, police said.

Advertisement

Alex Srour told CBS 8 that he was riding his bike on the boardwalk when he heard someone scream, “Watch out.”

Srour said Gonzaba plowed through the boardwalk and hit his bike, according to the TV station. After Gonzaba got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee, Srour chased him and tackled him to the ground.

Srour also took out his phone and started recording Gonzaba as he was attempting to run away.

“I kind of had a feeling he’s gonna run,” Srour told CBS 8. “Because who is not going to run after doing that stuff? Unless they’re hurt. He just gets out of his car. So I’m just thinking ... ‘This guy’s going to run.’ I instantly just step in. And chase after him. If I didn’t have my Birkenstocks on, it would be a lot easier to get after him. I threw them off halfway. ... That’s how it all happened. Got on top of him and started screaming at his face. Like ... ‘this is so wrong.’”

According to video footage of the chase obtained by the TV station, a blue Tesla could be seen speeding down the boardwalk. People walking on the boardwalk narrowly evaded getting hit, with one woman jumping over the railing just in time before the car sped by.

After Gonzaba was stopped, video footage shows him on the ground, wearing a shirt that reads: “F— around and find out.”