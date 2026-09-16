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18-year-old Cal State Fullerton student dies after frat party

A gateway at Cal State Fullerton
A student at Cal State Fullerton was pronounced dead Sunday shortly after someone dropped him off at Providence St. Jude Medical Center around midnight, Fullerton police said.
(Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
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An 18-year-old Cal State Fullerton student died Sunday after an off-campus frat party, police said.

Anthony Joseph Blas was pronounced dead shortly after someone dropped him off at Providence St. Jude Medical Center around midnight, the Fullerton Police Department said. Blas had been at a function at a fraternity just north of campus that is unaffiliated with the university.

Alcohol appeared to be a factor, police said, though the precise cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, police said.

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Blas graduated from Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights earlier this year and was accepted to attend 17 other universities before he chose Cal State Fullerton, according to a post on the high school’s Facebook page.

Cal State Fullerton said in a statement that it was aware of the death and is providing students with psychological services.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family and the campus community during this incredibly difficult time,” university spokesperson Amy Blumenthal said in a statement.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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