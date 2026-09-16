Unrestrained: Inside L.A. County’s system for issuing and enforcing restraining orders

-
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
The orders, which are issued by judges, can require accused abusers and stalkers to stay away from their victims, forfeit their guns and pay familial support.
Thousands of them are requested every year in Los Angeles County — but getting one can be a challenge. And without support from law enforcement, there’s no guarantee of safety.
The Times investigated how L.A. County issues and enforces restraining orders, finding a system that advocates and victims say is deeply flawed, creating barriers for those in need of protection from abuse and leaving many who have sought help vulnerable to violence.
She got a restraining order against her ex — and still ended up dead. Here’s how the system failed her
Nora Villanueva Campanor sought protection from her former partner — and still ended up dead. A Times investigation shows how L.A. County’s system for granting and enforcing restraining orders leaves women vulnerable to violence, even when they manage to escape from abusive relationships.
The restraining order system is “riddled with barriers and drop-out points,” and can be very difficult to navigate, according to victims of domestic violence and advocates interviewed by The Times, often leaving those who seek protection more vulnerable than when they began.
The Times’ reporting on restraining orders was undertaken as part of the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s Domestic Violence Impact Reporting Fund and engagement initiative.