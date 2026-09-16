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Unrestrained: Inside L.A. County’s system for issuing and enforcing restraining orders

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(Najeebah Al-Ghadban / For The Times)

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For some victims of domestic violence, a restraining order is a lifeline that can interrupt the cycle of abuse.

The orders, which are issued by judges, can require accused abusers and stalkers to stay away from their victims, forfeit their guns and pay familial support.

Thousands of them are requested every year in Los Angeles County — but getting one can be a challenge. And without support from law enforcement, there’s no guarantee of safety.

The Times investigated how L.A. County issues and enforces restraining orders, finding a system that advocates and victims say is deeply flawed, creating barriers for those in need of protection from abuse and leaving many who have sought help vulnerable to violence.
Photo collage illustration of a shadowy face contained in the silhouette of a hand. Restraining order form graphics overlaid
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She got a restraining order against her ex — and still ended up dead. Here’s how the system failed her

Nora Villanueva Campanor sought protection from her former partner — and still ended up dead. A Times investigation shows how L.A. County’s system for granting and enforcing restraining orders leaves women vulnerable to violence, even when they manage to escape from abusive relationships.

Collage illustration of a woman's partial face and boxes made from green thread to represent paperwork forms

Why is it so hard to get a restraining order? Only 1 in 5 granted in L.A. County

The restraining order system is “riddled with barriers and drop-out points,” and can be very difficult to navigate, according to victims of domestic violence and advocates interviewed by The Times, often leaving those who seek protection more vulnerable than when they began.

UNRESTRAINED

The Times’ reporting on restraining orders was undertaken as part of the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s Domestic Violence Impact Reporting Fund and engagement initiative.

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