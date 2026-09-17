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California GOP official apologizes for saying dead people voted. But he hasn’t stopped sleuthing

A "Yes on 50" sign hangs over a freeway.
A pro-Proposition 50 sign is seen in San Rafael. A Bay Area GOP leader claimed that dead people voted in Marin County in the special election on the proposition, then found that many were, in fact, still alive.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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A Bay Area Republican Party leader who earlier this year claimed dead people cast votes in Marin County in the Proposition 50 special election has backtracked on that comment.

But don’t expect him to stop digging. In an interview with The Times, John Turnacliff, chairman of the Marin County Republicans, said he still thinks more should to be done to ensure voter rolls are accurate, and indicated that he and his group would continue their probe.

At a Marin County Board of Supervisors meeting last week, Turnacliff apologized for his dead-voter claims. SFGATE was first to report on his apology.

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“I’m here today to retract that statement I made a few months ago as far as those voters being on the roll,” he said at the meeting. “I did not find them. I apologize to the Board of Supervisors and to the registrar’s office and to the registrar for any angst and consternation that could have put on you since then.”

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: U.S. President Donald Trump walks over to Air Force One after landing in Marine One at Morristown Municipal Airport on August 16, 2026 in Morristown, New Jersey. President Trump spent the weekend at his private club, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

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When the county supervisors met on Feb. 10, he claimed that Marin Republicans found that 73 dead people voted in the Nov. 4 Proposition 50 special election following a ballot analysis. The proposition, which passed by a wide margin, takes effect in January and redraws California’s congressional districts to favor Democrats.

Turnacliff then called on Natalie Adona, the county’s registrar of voters, to investigate.

“In summary, dead people are voting in Marin County, and we would like to know why,” he said at the meeting.

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The county voluntarily reviewed the list of names provided to them by the Marin Republicans, according to reporting by SFGATE; the registrar found that there were up to five deceased people in the list, but there was no record of votes in their names following their deaths.

Following the county’s investigation, Turnacliff checked his work. He bought subscriptions to Ancestry.com and another personal information database. As he looked up the names on his group’s list, he realized that many were in fact alive.

“I jumped the gun,” he told The Times on Wednesday, referring to his “dead people” list. “I just thought, if I was wrong, I should admit it.”

He publicly apologized because he wanted to take the “aggressive high road,” and because he does not want to have an adversarial relationship with the registrar and her office, since he intends to work with them in the future and plans to observe future vote counts, he said.

He’s been praised for his admitting he was wrong, but some people have incorrectly interpreted the apology as an admission that voter fraud doesn’t exist, he said.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA - MAY 28, 2026: An election worker moves boxed tallied vote by mail ballots to be stored at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Ballot Processing Center on Thursday, May 28, 2026 in City of Industry, California. The Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has already begun to tally mail-in ballots for the June 2nd primary election. (Gary Coronado / For The Times)

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Turnacliff, who works in equipment leasing, began digging into Marin County voter rolls after the 2020 election, which he described as “not right,” echoing claims touted by Trump and beliefs held by many Republicans. “It comes from the heart. ... There’s no political agenda,” Turnacliff said of his intentions.

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He later added, in an email, that his group planned to keep investigating “other irregularities.”

“The next time I speak about election irregularities, I will have bulletproof evidence,” he said in the email.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered the environment at Berkeleyside as a Report for America corps member. She studied political science and music at UC Berkeley and got her start in journalism at the Daily Californian. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Classical Voice, San Francisco Examiner and KQED. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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