OnlyFans model probed for possibly drugging Beverly Hills billionaire with ketamine, warrant says

Adva Lavie is accused of targeting older men across Southern California through dating apps and social media platforms, posing as their girlfriend before robbing their homes.

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The police investigation into a social media influencer accused of ripping off wealthy suitors has expanded to include whether she drugged her onetime billionaire fiancé with ketamine, according to a police search warrant reviewed by The Times.

Adva Lavie, an OnlyFans model, already is facing criminal charges in Los Angeles County for allegedly seducing and stealing from rich men. But the investigation continues, and the Los Angeles Police Department in August sought a search warrant to go through her phone.

In the warrant request, the LAPD said that a Beverly Hills police detective saw Lavie in July taking selfies inside the French Mediterranean restaurant Azur while out on bail. According to the warrant, the detective, Steve Own, noted she did not appear to be wearing her court-appointed ankle monitor.

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“Own was familiar with Lavie because he himself had been investigating whether Lavie was drugging her fiancé Steve Cloobeck with ketamine,” LAPD Det. Andrea Marsh wrote in the warrant affidavit.

Cloobeck, 64, is a one-time California gubernatorial candidate and a well-known figure in Democratic politics. He already had filed a report with Beverly Hills police, a source familiar with the case told The Times. The details of that report were not available, and the circumstances around the department’s drugging investigation were not revealed in the warrant. Beverly Hills police declined to comment.

Jeremy Lessen, one of Lavie’s criminal attorneys, said he could not comment on the drugging allegation.

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Lavie, 29, who also goes by the names Mia Ventura, Shoshana and Shana, is facing trial on two counts of grand theft and two counts of first-degree residential burglary from incidents in L.A. County. She has pleaded not guilty.

Between 2023 and 2025, Lavie allegedly used dating apps to steal from wealthy older men and younger women in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, prosecutors said in charging documents.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bulletin suggested the investigation has expanded to Hermosa Beach, Nevada, Florida, Italy and France.

Stephen Cloobeck duing his 2025 campaign for governor. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

According to the LAPD warrant that revealed the ketamine investigation, while Lavie was out on bail last year, she went to the Coachella Valley Music Festival. During that trip, Indio police say she stole an $8,600 Rolex, $700 Louis Vuitton sunglasses, a $700 Louis Vuitton card holder as well as nearly $2,000 cash and drove off in the victim’s Cybertruck.

She has not be charged over those allegations.

When the Beverly Hills detective spotted Lavie at the restaurant without her ankle monitor, the warrant says, he reached out to officials who confirmed Lavie’s monitor was showing her location at the nearby Peninsula Hotel. She was then taken into custody.

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After her arrest, Lavie’s attorneys unsuccessfully sought a mental health diversion for her case. During a hearing over that issue last month, prosecutors revealed jailhouse recordings in which Lavie bragged about exploiting Cloobeck.

In May, Cloobeck was arrested and charged with three counts of attempting to dissuade a witness from testifying and one count of harassment for making annoying phone calls, according to a criminal complaint.

Cloobeck’s attorney has called the charges false. A spokesman for the billionaire declined to comment on the Beverly Hills drug investigation.