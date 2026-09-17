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California

SoCal police officers fatally shoot man who set K-9 on fire

A detailed view of the San Diego police badge in San Diego, California.
Police shot and killed a man in San Diego on Monday in an incident that left several officers and a police dog injured.
(Mitchell Layton / Getty Images)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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  • Three San Diego police officers and a K-9 were treated for burn injuries, authorities said.

San Diego police officers fatally shot a man armed with an incendiary device after authorities said he set a K-9 on fire.

The shooting took place Monday morning at a business in the 4000 block of 30th Street, in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, according to a statement by the San Diego County sheriff’s homicide unit, which has taken over the investigation.

At around 9 a.m., the San Diego Police Department responded to a call about a man seen vandalizing vehicles with a metal rod near El Cajon Boulevard and Oregon Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived, they tried to approach a man who matched that description; he ran away and entered a nearby business.

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Authorities did not name the business, but local news station NBC 7 reported the shooting happened at Adult Emporium, an adult entertainment store.

The officers tried to negotiate with the man, but he refused to exit, the statement said. San Diego police then deployed a K-9, and the man ignited the device, setting the dog on fire, according to authorities.

NBC 7 reported that the device consisted of a torch and flammable liquid.

San Diego police shot the man as he moved toward the front door with the device. An officer fired several rounds, striking the man, according to the statement. Police said they “immediately rendered lifesaving aid.” The man was taken to a hospital by paramedics and pronounced dead shortly before noon.

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It was not immediately clear how many bullets struck the man.

Three San Diego police officers were injured. They were treated at a local hospital for burns on their hands and were released. The dog received treatment at a local veterinary hospital for burn injuries, according to the statement. It was not immediately clear if the dog had been released.

Once the homicide unit finishes its investigation, the case heads to the San Diego County district attorney’s office, which will decide if the police officer who shot the man is criminally liable, according to the statement. The San Diego Police Department also will conduct an administrative review of the officer’s discharge of the firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach out to the Sheriff’s Office at (858) 285‑6330.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered the environment at Berkeleyside as a Report for America corps member. She studied political science and music at UC Berkeley and got her start in journalism at the Daily Californian. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Classical Voice, San Francisco Examiner and KQED. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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