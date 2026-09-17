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Silicon Valley day spa was a brothel, and business was brisk, D.A. says

Jeff Rosen, in suit and tie, speaks into a microphone at a podium.
Santa Clara County Dist. Atty. Jeff Rosen says three people have been charged for allegedly running a brothel out of a Cupertino day spa.
(Stephen Lam / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
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A Cupertino massage spa has been busted for allegedly providing sexual services to about 30 customers daily, authorities said.

The investigation of the Hummingbird Day Spa began in March after neighbors complained about illegal sexual activity there, the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office said. Investigators found that the location had served as a brothel since at least 2022. Cupertino is home to Apple headquarters and located in the heart of Silicon Valley.

The owners, Lin Wang, 46, and Xian Wang, 48, both of San Jose, were arrested Sept. 10, as was Rui Wang, 42, described as a managing employee. The three were charged with crimes including pimping and pandering, money laundering, and tax and payroll fraud, the district attorney’s office said.

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“There is no room in our neighborhoods for working brothels,” Dist. Atty. Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

According to the D.A., business was brisk.

“Evidence shows that the business, marketed to male customers, had a high volume of men entering the establishment over a short period of time each day,” the D.A.’s office said.

The spa brought in about $700,000 a year, Rosen’s office said.

The owners allegedly underreported how much they paid their employees by more than $100,000 each year and funneled profits through mortgage payments and investments.

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In December, Santa Clara County officials charged members of a different family with running a network of 10 brothels in cities that included Cupertino.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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