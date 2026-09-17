SoCal family of 3 found dead in their home. Family looks for answers

San Diego police are investigating the shooting deaths of a couple and their 13-year-old daughter.

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Police are investigating after a man and woman and their 13-year-old daughter were found dead earlier this week inside their San Diego home.

The family members were found with gunshot wounds, authorities said. No information about the possible circumstances around the shooting has been released, but the woman’s parents told a local news outlet about the loss of their “amazing” daughter, “wonderful” son-in-law and a granddaughter they said was “Grandma’s girl.” They also said their son-in-law had suffered from worsening post-traumatic stress disorder.

The San Diego Police Department’s Eastern Division responded to a 911 call shortly before 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday by a woman who reported that she had found her neighbors — a couple — unresponsive at a home in the 6800 block of Boulder Lake Avenue, according to a department statement.

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Police assessed the victims and pronounced the couple dead. Authorities on Thursday released the names of the husband and wife: David Voight, 56, and Amy Voight, 54.

Police also found their daughter dead inside the home.

“Preliminary evidence at the scene indicates all three died from gunshot wounds,” according to the police statement. Investigators recovered a gun from the home.

In an interview with Fox 5, Mary and Jerry Austin, Amy Voight’s parents, were trying to piece together what led to the tragedy. They described their daughter as a devoted parent and “extremely bright” person who had worked for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

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Their son-in-law, David Voight, was a decorated U.S. Navy warrant officer who served for decades, including in war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Austins told the local news station, adding that in his final days he struggled with PTSD.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office plans to perform autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death of the three people.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach out to the Police Department’s homicide unit at (619) 531-2293.