Woman was killed after Uber driver left her on a freeway. Uber’s been ordered to pay $40 million

Emily Normandin-Parker died after an Uber driver ordered her and a friend out of his car and she was subsequently struck by another vehicle.

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After a night out with a friend, Emily Normandin-Parker called an Uber but never made it home.

The 23-year-old UCLA graduate was hit and killed by another car on the freeway after her Uber driver pulled over on California 73 and ordered her and her friend to get out of the vehicle.

Judge Richard Stone ordered Uber to pay $40 million to Normandin-Parker’s parents, concluding that the company is responsible for its driver’s conduct, according to a news release from Panish, Shea, Ravipudi LLP, the law firm representing the couple. The amount was determined after a five-day arbitration process and hearing.

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Carol Normandin told The Times that the legal victory felt “hollow” as Uber had not accepted responsibility in her daughter’s death.

In August 2023, according to the release, Normandin-Parker’s friend, Luna Moore, got sick in the Uber and the driver, Vu Tran, stopped at a freeway gore point, the triangular area by the freeway’s off-ramp. Tran demanded payment for a cleaning fee and allegedly ordered the women out of the vehicle.

Normandin-Parker was intoxicated and was killed by a driver on the freeway, according to the release.

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“He chose to pull over there and demand money and kick them out of the car,” Normandin told “Good Morning America.” “They argue, Emily gets hit while they’re arguing.”

The news outlet reported that, according to the arbitration award, Tran drove near Normandin-Parker’s body before taking the next exit. He didn’t render aid or call 911 but called Uber to seek a cleaning fee, according to the law firm’s release.

“No family should have to suffer the loss of a child, and our thoughts continue to be with the Normandin-Parker family,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. “While we respect the arbitration process, we believe the arbitrator was wrong in holding Uber legally responsible for the tragic events of that night.”

Judge Stone wrote in the arbitration that Tran stopped at an “unsafe and illegal” gore point and could have used the MacArthur Boulevard exit ramp and stopped at a safe place instead.

“Tran showed far more worry for his new car than he did for his passengers,” Stone wrote in the arbitration.

Tran is no longer a driver with Uber, according to the statement. He reportedly had completed nearly 6,000 trips with a 4.96 rating and didn’t have previous incidents involving unsafe freeway stops or rider injury.

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But, according to the release, Uber also received multiple complaints about Tran’s “reckless behavior” after one customer said that he provided “the least safe” ride he had experienced. Uber told customers it was reviewing Tran’s account, but evidence at the arbitration showed that the company didn’t review Tran’s incidents.

Stone also ruled that Uber has a duty to protect its passengers and is accountable for harm caused by drivers. He rejected Uber’s claim that Proposition 22, which granted Uber an exemption from California employment law to continue treating workers as independent contractors, prevents Uber from being held liable.

The award provides $20 million to Normandin and husband Ken Parker for the death of their daughter.

“It’s hard to describe the reaction because it’s a terrible thing that happened,” Parker told The Times. “My reaction was relief ... a hollow sense of victory. It’s important that the judge did what he did because there have been additional deaths since Emily, and unless Uber changes the way it does business, there will be more.”

“It doesn’t bring Emily back,” Normandin said. “We didn’t want money. We just wanted Uber say what it’s going to do, which is bring her back home safely. But Uber still doesn’t do that and so it feels hollow.”

The couple created the the Emily Normandin-Parker Foundation to honor their daughter’s memory and advocate for stronger rideshare safety protections. Her family intends to use the money to fund the foundation.

