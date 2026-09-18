Arrest made after man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in Long Beach, officials say

The Long Beach Police Department investigated a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair near 7th Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

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A motorist has been arrested after allegedly hitting a man in a wheelchair in a hit-and-run collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Long Beach Police Department responded around 12:35 a.m. to the intersection of East 7th Street and Pacific Coast Highway, according to a police department news release.

A man driving a white sedan fled south on PCH; officers spotted and detained him near the intersection of East 2nd Street and PCH, according to police.

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East 7th Street was closed in both directions between Bellflower Boulevard and PCH during the investigation. The streets were reopened around 7 a.m., according to the Police Department.

Police confirmed that the man was in a wheelchair when he was killed.

The identities of the man arrested and the hit-and-run victim haven’t been released by authorities.

Police officers can be seen handcuffing and arresting a man in video footage from OnScene.TV. A white BMW also appears in the footage with dents in the hood of the car.

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In another OnScene.TV video, officers were seen wheeling away someone on a gurney. Nearby, a mangled wheelchair was left on the street.

Another man with white hair and a white beard was loaded into an ambulance while receiving oxygen, according to the video.