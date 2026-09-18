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Arrest made after man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in Long Beach, officials say

A police car with its lights on in back of a car at night on the street.
The Long Beach Police Department investigated a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair near 7th Street and Pacific Coast Highway.
(KNN.news)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A motorist has been arrested after allegedly hitting a man in a wheelchair in a hit-and-run collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Long Beach Police Department responded around 12:35 a.m. to the intersection of East 7th Street and Pacific Coast Highway, according to a police department news release.

A man driving a white sedan fled south on PCH; officers spotted and detained him near the intersection of East 2nd Street and PCH, according to police.

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East 7th Street was closed in both directions between Bellflower Boulevard and PCH during the investigation. The streets were reopened around 7 a.m., according to the Police Department.

Police confirmed that the man was in a wheelchair when he was killed.

The identities of the man arrested and the hit-and-run victim haven’t been released by authorities.

Police officers can be seen handcuffing and arresting a man in video footage from OnScene.TV. A white BMW also appears in the footage with dents in the hood of the car.

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In another OnScene.TV video, officers were seen wheeling away someone on a gurney. Nearby, a mangled wheelchair was left on the street.

Another man with white hair and a white beard was loaded into an ambulance while receiving oxygen, according to the video.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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