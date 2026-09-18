Starved, abused, found dead in freezer: Nobody intervened as L.A. County boy suffered

The grandmother of Isaiah Harrison, Ana Carcamo-Zarceno, arrives in court on the first day of a preliminary hearing at the Compton Courthouse on Sept. 14.

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Pictures of Isaiah Harrison from 2024 show a bubbly, heavyset boy with a toothy smile and full cheeks.

Isaiah’s aunt, Charlene, said in court this week that her 8-year-old nephew was mischievous, often sneaking food in the middle of the night. He loved Domino’s pizza, video games and cats. Sometimes he would hide snacks in his family’s couch cushions.

Charlene remembered her nephew as a source of happiness in her home, a cheerful presence who once used his allowance to buy his mother a stuffed unicorn. But relatives had some concerns about his weight, estimating the boy to be about 200 pounds.

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Isaiah Harrison, 8, was found dead last October after being beaten, left chained up and starved over the course of a year, according to court testimony in a murder case against his parents and grandmother, who have pleaded not guilty to the charges. (Courtesy of Harrison family)

By the time Isaiah’s remains were found inside a small freezer in his parents’ bedroom last October, he weighed just 65 pounds, according to L.A. County Deputy Medical Examiner Robin Parks. In 12 months, she estimated, he’d lost two-thirds of his body weight.

Prosecutors allege Isaiah’s rapid weight loss and mounting injuries happened over the course of a year inside a Lynwood apartment, when the boy was rarely seen in public and often kept chained to a piece of furniture, according to testimony delivered this week at a preliminary hearing on murder and torture charges against his parents and grandmother.

How he was able to waste away without anyone — including school officials or the county’s child welfare agency — raising alarms remains an unanswered question.

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Destiny Harrison stands accused of torture and child abuse resulting in the death of her child, Isaiah Harrison. She has pleaded not guilty. (Etienne Laurent / For the Times)

Autopsy photos showed his body was covered in red welts and lacerations, and Parks said there were signs the boy suffered from “muscle wasting” because he was malnourished and often restrained from moving.

Relatives testified that they rarely saw the boy after he moved back into his father’s Lynwood home and that they were blind to Isaiah’s suffering. Abuse allegations lodged with L.A. County’s Department of Children and Family Services went ignored, according to a civil lawsuit filed late last year. The lawsuit also claims the Lynwood Unified School District, where two of Isaiah’s siblings were allegedly enrolled, failed to investigate the fact that Isaiah was not enrolled in school.

“It’s a chronic history of abuse, and that to me signals one of the biggest problems we have within L.A. County DCFS,” said attorney Brian Claypool, who represents Isaiah’s siblings in the lawsuit. “They are not paying attention to patterns of abuse.”

Daniel Monzon arrives in court to face charges in connection with the death of his 8-year-old son, Isaiah Harrison. (Etienne Laurent / For the Times)

The Department of Children and Family Services typically does not discuss specific cases, citing state confidentiality requirements, but the agency has repeatedly been accused of mishandling abuse cases that eventually ended in a child’s death in recent years.

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“As an organization dedicated to the safety of children and well-being of families, we were deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving 8-year-old Isaiah Harrison,” the agency said in a statement. “Each time a tragedy affects a child, it underscores the profound responsibility we carry and highlights the critical need to work closely with the community and fellow professionals to protect the safety and well-being of children.”

The boy’s parents — Destiny Harrison and Daniel Monzon, both 25 — and his grandmother Ana Carcamo-Zarceno, 46, were arrested after the boy’s body was found last year. They were held to answer on murder and torture charges Thursday after a four-day preliminary hearing in Compton, and face either life in prison or the death penalty if convicted at trial. They have pleaded not guilty.

Monzon’s attorney declined to comment on the allegations laid out in court and an attorney for Carcamo-Zarceno did not respond to a request for comment. Deputy Public Defender Donna Tryfman said that although the allegations against Harrison are gruesome, her client still has a right to a fair trial.

“The defense recognizes and mourns the loss of a young life,” she said in a statement. “The principles of due process, having counsel and the opportunity to challenge evidence matter most when the allegations are most difficult to hear.”

Prosecutors have yet to decide whether they will seek capital punishment. The hearings this week painted the clearest portrait yet of what allegedly happened to Isaiah before L.A. County sheriff’s deputies found his small body buried under ice last year.

All three defendants sat emotionless throughout the hearings.

Coroner’s records list Isaiah’s cause of death as a bacterial infection resulting from pneumonia, but other significant factors included blunt force trauma injuries and the impacts of long-term restraint. Monzon’s younger sister, who lived in the apartment, told a social worker that the defendants often restrained Isaiah with ropes and chains to prevent him from misbehaving or going into the kitchen for food, according to a videotaped interview played in court.

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She said in the recording that it was Carcamo-Zarceno’s idea to withhold meals as a punishment, often denying food over Isaiah’s tearful pleas.

“Please, please I just want something, I’ll do anything,” the hungry 8-year-old boy would beg, according to his sister, whose identity The Times is withholding because she is a juvenile.

Often, his sister said, Isaiah was kept chained up overnight as punishment and left to urinate or defecate on himself. Rather than washing his clothes, Isaiah’s parents would throw them out whenever he soiled himself, according to his sister, who said eventually the boy was left to sleep naked while restrained.

Sheriff’s deputies later recovered a long rope and a black chain in the apartment, authorities have said. Isaiah’s sister testified that the boy was repeatedly punched, kicked and beat with hangers and wires.

Dr. Claudia Wong, a UCLA professor of pediatrics and expert on child abuse, said in court that the totality of the injuries and abuse probably weakened Isaiah’s immune system, so he was hit especially hard by the case of pneumonia that killed him. Wong also said he probably would have recovered if his family took him to receive medical treatment.

When Monzon’s defense attorney displayed a picture of Isaiah before the abuse began, Wong burst into tears.

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“I can’t recognize him in this picture,” the doctor said between sobs.

Isaiah’s sister and aunt testified that the defendants purposely kept Isaiah out of public view because they feared what might happen if someone discovered his condition.

Charlene Harrison said in court that she rarely saw photos of her nephew after the boy and his mother moved in with Monzon and Carcamo-Zarceno in 2024. Isaiah’s sister recalled an incident in which Monzon and Destiny Harrison got into a loud argument and Carcamo-Zarceno yelled at both of them to be quiet before a neighbor called 911 and “the police would come and find out about Isaiah.”

Daniel Monzon, left, interacts with his lawyer Omar Abukurah in court on the first day of a preliminary hearing at the Compton Courthouse on Sept. 14. (Etienne Laurent / For the Times)

“We have to get him better. We have to stop hitting him … no matter what he does. Just feed him,” Zarceno-Carcamo said, according to Isaiah’s sister.

In a civil lawsuit, Isaiah’s family contends his abuse was allowed to continue because of a lack of intervention from local officials.

The complaint accused L.A. County’s child protective services agency of failing to investigate the home “despite numerous alarming reports of abuse and cruelty.”

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The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Isaiah’s three siblings, also alleges the Lynwood Unified School District, where some of the children were enrolled, failed to investigate their alleged repeated absence from the classroom. Claypool alleged that two of the siblings had told the school that their brother Isaiah was at home and not able to go to school.

“That should have been a massive red flag to Lynwood that something is not right with Isaiah and he might be in danger,” said Claypool, who argued the childrens’ warnings should have launched an investigation under California law. “Is he going somewhere else? Is there a problem at home? Is he sick or ill? None of that was done here.”

Relatives said Destiny Harrison was home-schooling Isaiah with a computer program. The school district did not respond to a request for comment. An attorney for Lynwood Unified argued in a court filing that the lawsuit failed to specify who within the district had reasonable suspicion of child abuse and would be considered a mandated reporter under the law.

The lawsuit does not provide specifics about who allegedly reported the abuse or when the reports were made, but said “allegations surfaced” that the parents were torturing their children before Isaiah’s death.

“If DCFS had discharged [its] mandatory duties, this tragedy could have been averted,” the lawsuit reads.