Overflowing pool causes partial hillside collapse in Hollywood Hills

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An overflowing pool caused a hillside to partially collapse in the Hollywood Hills Friday, prompting evacuations, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a report about a flood and hillside collapse on North Wilcox Avenue at around 3 p.m.

The Fire Department said that eight units of an apartment building on Grace Avenue above the collapse were evacuated, according to a 3:30 p.m. update. The department said it could not specify how many people were affected, as the Los Angeles Police Department handled evacuations.

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Shortly after 5 p.m., the Fire Department announced that the collapse was “static,” meaning authorities believe conditions are unlikely to change, said department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz. All evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes.

A garden hose had been overflowing the pool above the hillside for an “unknown amount of time” when it caused the flooding and subsequent collapse, according to the Fire Department’s 5 p.m. update.

The Fire Department drained the pool, which was red-tagged by the L.A. Department of Building and Safety.

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The Department of Building and Safety also red-tagged portions of a damaged structure — a vacated commercial building, Lantz said — at the base of the hill.

No injuries have been reported, authorities said.