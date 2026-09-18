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Six taken to the hospital after car crashes into Metro bus in Reseda

Seven people were injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a Los Angeles Metro bus.
A car crashed into a Metro bus in Reseda on Friday morning, sending six people to the hospital.
(KTLA)
Suhauna Hussain. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Suhauna Hussain
Staff Writer Follow

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A car slammed into the back of a Metro bus in Reseda on Friday morning, sending six people to the hospital.

The crash, which also involved another car, was reported at 9:47 a.m. close to the intersection of Sherman Way and Etiwanda Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Four men and two women were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Fire Department Spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz.

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A seventh person was evaluated at the scene but declined transport to a medical facility, the fire department said.

The crash happened days after an SUV driver allegedly under the influence of drugs careened down the wrong lane in Chatsworth and slammed into a Metro bus, killing two riders and injuring six others.

An NBC4 helicopter that had been covering the crash then plunged to the ground, killing the pilot and a reporter along with a bystander.

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Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a reporter who covers labor and all things workers in the California economy for the Los Angeles Times.

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