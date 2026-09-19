Man arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying fellow filmgoer for using phone during movie
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- A 34-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying a fellow moviegoer using a cellphone at a Burbank AMC theater, leaving at least two others needing hospital treatment.
- Witnesses described hearing the hiss of aerosol spray before a victim screamed, then watched officers locate the suspect in the lobby and take him into custody.
- The clash over cellphone use sparked fierce online debate among film fans, with some voicing sympathy over screen distractions and others condemning the pepper-spray response as an overreaction.
A 34-year-old man was arrested this week after police say he pepper-sprayed another moviegoer at a Burbank AMC theater for using a cellphone during a film.
Online jail records show that Matthew Ware of Los Angeles was booked into the Burbank Jail on a misdemeanor battery charge and released the following morning.
A moviegoer told KTLA that he called the police after he heard the hissing sound of an aerosol spray, moments before someone screamed that they had been pepper-sprayed. Police found Ware in the lobby and arrested him. Images posted on social media showed officers handcuffing a man wearing cargo shorts and a black T-shirt from the “Terrifier” horror franchise.
At least two other moviegoers were treated at a hospital for exposure to the spray, KTLA reported.
Predictably, the incident prompted scores of sometimes snarky comments on social media.
Some commenters rushed to Ware’s defense, airing their own frustrations and experiences with people who violate an unwritten but sacrosanct rule among serious filmgoers: Phones need to be silenced and stay off during a movie.
Others were less sympathetic.
“People on their phones in the theater are beyond idiots, but you cannot go pepper spraying them,” one user wrote on X.