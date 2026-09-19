Person with measles rode Amtrak through six California counties, officials say

An Amtrak passenger who traveled across the country with measles stopped at Union Station last weekend, according to health officials.

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Public health officials are sounding the alarm after an unvaccinated Amtrak passenger who traveled across the U.S., including a stop at Union Station last weekend, was hospitalized with measles.

The person traversed the state on trains and thruway buses with transfers in six counties: Alameda, Butte, Kern, Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Joaquin, the California Department of Public Health said in a news release.

The passenger traveled from Chicago to Los Angeles by train from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, then spent several hours in Los Angeles before heading to Bakersfield, Stockton, Oroville, Sacramento and Emeryville. The person arrived in Denver on Tuesday.

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The passenger’s full route can be found here, though officials noted the departure and arrival times are estimates, as they reflect train and bus schedules.

California Measles surges dramatically in California among children and young adults The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 93% of confirmed measles cases are associated with outbreaks. There have been 34 new outbreaks reported so far this year.

Anyone who rode the same train or bus as the individual, or was at the same station on the same day, may have been exposed to measles, according to the statement.

The state public health department urged Californians to make sure they are vaccinated against measles — noting the disease is spreading in other parts of the country and the world.

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“Measles is one of the most contagious infections that can lead to severe, lifelong consequences, including permanent brain damage, and can also be fatal, especially for children,” Dr. Rita Nguyen, assistant state public health officer, said in the statement.

“The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and provides long-lasting protection against measles,” Nguyen continued. “Vaccination protects both our own families and those who are too young to be fully vaccinated.”

California Measles hits U.S. record not seen since 1991; California seen as vulnerable There have been 2,318 measles cases reported across the nation this year, according to the CDC. That’s higher than in any year since a significant nationwide measles epidemic from 1989 to 1991.

People who are not fully immunized against measles or are unsure of their status should contact a health care provider about receiving the vaccine, according to the statement.

Those who are not immunized and were exposed less than a week ago should talk to a health care provider about vaccination or immune globulin for prevention. Those who are not immunized and were exposed anywhere from one to three weeks ago should stay home and limit interactions for 21 days after being exposed while monitoring for symptoms, including a fever or unexplained rash.

To limit spread, anyone who suspects they may have measles should call their medical provider before visiting a healthcare facility.

There have been 59 measles cases in 13 counties in California this year, health officials said. More than 90% of these cases were in people who were either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.