Carnival cruise passenger goes missing after cameras capture him going overboard

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A passenger on a Carnival Cruise Line ship returning to Long Beach from Mexico went overboard over the weekend and is still missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that it was actively looking for a 56-year-old man.

Video filmed by passengers and posted on social media captured the cruise ship’s announcement that day.

“Folks, our team have completed a review of our man overboard cameras, and sadly, sadly, we have been able to confirm the guest has gone overboard,” passengers were told by a Carnival staff member, according to video posted online.

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The passenger’s family and companions were notified, the announcement said, and local authorities were going to continue the search.

In a statement, Carnival confirmed that a passenger had gone overboard.

“When notified of a missing guest, the ship’s team initiated search and investigation procedures, including reviewing CCTV footage and notifying both the U.S. and Mexico Coast Guards,” a Carnival spokesperson said in an email. “Carnival is providing support to the family who was traveling with the guest, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones.”

The Coast Guard said it was coordinating its search efforts with the Mexican navy and commercial vessels.

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The ship returned to port Sunday, a week after it departed for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Sept. 13.