Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Carnival cruise passenger goes missing after cameras capture him going overboard

The Carnival Panorama cruise ship docked in Long Beach
The Carnival Panorama cruise ship docks in Long Beach last month.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A passenger on a Carnival Cruise Line ship returning to Long Beach from Mexico went overboard over the weekend and is still missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that it was actively looking for a 56-year-old man.

Video filmed by passengers and posted on social media captured the cruise ship’s announcement that day.

“Folks, our team have completed a review of our man overboard cameras, and sadly, sadly, we have been able to confirm the guest has gone overboard,” passengers were told by a Carnival staff member, according to video posted online.

Advertisement

The passenger’s family and companions were notified, the announcement said, and local authorities were going to continue the search.

In a statement, Carnival confirmed that a passenger had gone overboard.

“When notified of a missing guest, the ship’s team initiated search and investigation procedures, including reviewing CCTV footage and notifying both the U.S. and Mexico Coast Guards,” a Carnival spokesperson said in an email. “Carnival is providing support to the family who was traveling with the guest, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones.”

The Coast Guard said it was coordinating its search efforts with the Mexican navy and commercial vessels.

Advertisement

The ship returned to port Sunday, a week after it departed for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Sept. 13.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement