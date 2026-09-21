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Gunman opens fire at senior living facility in South L.A., wounding 3

LAPD squad cars
LAPD squad cars responded to a shooting involving multiple victims inside the lobby of a South Los Angeles senior assisted living facility Monday morning.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
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A worker walked into a senior living facility in South Los Angeles Monday morning and opened fire, wounding three coworkers, one of them critically, police said.

The shooting occurred at a facility near West 70th Street and Denver Avenue before 11 a.m., police said at a press conference.

The gunman, who worked at the facility, shot three staff members inside the lobby before continuing into the building, police said.

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Officers responded to the six-story building within two minutes and rushed inside, finding three victims. Farther inside the building on another floor, they encountered the gunman and took him into custody, police said. He was described as a man in his 60s.

The victims — a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 60s — were rushed to a local hospital. One of the victims was listed in critical condition but it was not immediately clear which victim.

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Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

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