Gunman opens fire at senior living facility in South L.A., wounding 3

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A worker walked into a senior living facility in South Los Angeles Monday morning and opened fire, wounding three coworkers, one of them critically, police said.

The shooting occurred at a facility near West 70th Street and Denver Avenue before 11 a.m., police said at a press conference.

The gunman, who worked at the facility, shot three staff members inside the lobby before continuing into the building, police said.

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Officers responded to the six-story building within two minutes and rushed inside, finding three victims. Farther inside the building on another floor, they encountered the gunman and took him into custody, police said. He was described as a man in his 60s.

The victims — a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 60s — were rushed to a local hospital. One of the victims was listed in critical condition but it was not immediately clear which victim.