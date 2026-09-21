Two killed in helicopter crash fighting wildfire in Yosemite National Park

An AlertCalifornia wildfire camera shows the Dome fire burning inside Yosemite National Park on Saturday. The Dome fire has charred more than 3,000 acres since it ignited on Tuesday just north of Wawona Dome.

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Two people died on Sunday when their helicopter crashed while battling the Dome fire in Yosemite National Park.

The Eurocopter AS332 helicopter went down just before 3 p.m. during firefighting operations, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the cause of the crash. The two people aboard the aircraft have not been publicly identified.

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Aerospace company Precision confirmed the loss of two of its crew members in a statement on social media.

“We are devastated by this loss and are struggling to find the words. We ask for privacy and compassion for their families and our team as we grieve this tremendous loss,” the company said in a statement. “Please keep their families, loved ones, and our entire team in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Dome fire has charred more than 3,000 acres since it ignited on Tuesday just north of Wawona Dome in Yosemite, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It was 15% contained as of Monday.

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Water-dropping helicopters have been critical in assisting fire crews on the ground in Yosemite, where the blaze is burning in steep, rugged terrain.

The twin-engine utility helicopter, which was manufactured in 1994, had been assisting with the firefight since the first day of the blaze. On Sunday, it was first seen over the fire at 9:38 a.m., according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

At the time of the crash, the fire area had seen increasing cloud cover and south to southwest winds in the 3 to 4 mph range, according to the National Weather Service.

“As the clouds were moving up from the southwest there were a few clouds at 12,000 feet and most of the extensive cloud cover was at about 25,000 feet,” said Carlos Molina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.