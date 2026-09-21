Wild California crime rampage: Man linked to slaying, stolen guns and forest fires, police say

A confrontation with a murder suspect Monday took the Placer County sheriff’s deputies into a heavily forested area.

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A murder suspect who led law enforcement on a violent chase across Placer County, ramming a patrol car and lighting forest fires as authorities closed in, was killed in a shootout Monday morning.

The pursuit eventually led officers into the forest outside Sacramento, where 44-year-old Derek Spencer held them at bay by hiding and firing from behind a berm until he was shot and killed, authorities said.

The shootout marked the end of a deadly crime spree that included Spencer allegedly brandishing a firearm in Placer County on Saturday, and stealing a car and guns and shooting at a moving car in El Dorado County, Placer County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

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Derek Spencer, 44, hid and fired at police from a berm until he was shot and killed Monday, authorities said. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials tracked Spencer to Iowa Hill, a rural, deeply wooded area about 60 miles north of Sacramento, where he allegedly rammed a Placer County sheriff’s patrol car and fled. He also allegedly shot at deputies and a law enforcement helicopter that was in pursuit.

Authorities warned residents in the area to stay inside and lock their doors as they searched for Spencer.

Authorities focused their search in the forest in the area Sunday, where rugged terrain hindered their efforts.

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Deputies also searched a home in the area where Spencer was believed to have gone and, inside, found a woman dead. Authorities said they believed Spencer shot and killed her before fleeing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the manhunt, including the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville and Rocklin police departments, and the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities used helicopters, drones and infrared technology to search for Spencer, and eventually located him in the forest. Officials said he began to start fires as authorities closed in.

Officers trekked through the area for hours, Placer County sheriff’s officials said in a statement, and then came under fire as Spencer shot at them from a berm at about 4 a.m.

Deputies returned fire, eventually striking and killing Spencer.

The standoff and shooting had residents on edge, and kept firefighters from being able to respond. After the shootout, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said firefighters were finally able to move in and tackle the flames, which burned about 5 acres.

The deadly shooting put an end to what law enforcement officials said had been a weeks-long crime spree.

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Spencer was arrested Sept. 3 by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of felony vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, Placer County sheriff’s officials said in a statement. He was released Sept. 11, and arrested two days later by Folsom police on suspicion of burglary. He was released the same day on his own recognizance, deputies said.

He was arrested again Tuesday by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of stealing a car, and released the following day on bond.