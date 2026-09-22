A ‘super’ El Niño is about to crash into California: 9 essential ways to prepare

Crews work last week along the Dana Point shoreline as coastal erosion and damage threaten beachfront homes.

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With California virtually certain to see a “super” El Niño, residents and business owners are being asked to brace for a wet and potentially punishing winter later this year.

But the time for preparation is now.

Officials across Southern California are busy working to shore up hillsides and get flood control systems in place before the rains arrive.

Forecasters say there’s a 75% chance this latest El Niño — a climate pattern characterized by warmer ocean waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific — will be stronger than any other since 1950. There is a 98% chance that El Niño will be “very strong” for the three-month period ending in December, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.

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The pattern could train a stream of potent tropical moisture on Southern California, drenching the region, weather experts have said.

Los Angeles is “actively planning” for the super El Niño, Mayor Karen Bass’ office said in a statement this month. City staff regularly meet with the National Weather Service and are working to “shore up” burn scar areas and reduce the effects of debris flows, flooding and high winds.

County crews remove sediment last week at the San Gabriel Dam in Azusa to help maximize capacity ahead of expected flooding this winter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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Meanwhile, L.A. County has been removing massive amounts of sediment from reservoirs including San Gabriel, Eaton Wash and Devil’s Gate to maximize their water-catching capacity and fend off floods.

Although no preparation is foolproof, there are steps you can take to reduce risks at home and on the road. Experts stress that the key is to start preparing before storms begin pummeling the region.

1. Sign up for emergency alerts

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath in a statement encouraged county residents to sign up for emergency alerts here .

“Know the risks where you live,” particularly if you are near a hillside, canyon, recent burn area or an area that can flood, she said, and make an evacuation plan.

2. Check for leaks

Terry Heller, the owner of Southern California roofing company Preferred Roofing, recommends scheduling an inspection if your home has had previous issues with leaks or if the roof is more than 12 years old.

Routine maintenance, Heller said, can help avoid emergencies where a leak shows up at night during a heavy storm, when roofers may be inundated with service calls. During active heavy rain, he said, crews may only be able to take temporary measures such as tarping.

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Heller said it’s best for homeowners to consult a licensed roofer for safety reasons. Verify licenses on the California Contractors State License Board website and make sure the license holder’s name matches the company’s listed owner or leader.

Along with checking online ratings and websites, you can also ask roofers to provide references in your neighborhood.

3. Make sure your drainage system works

Landscape architect Esther Margulies, who directs USC’s graduate programs in landscape architecture and urbanism, said to inspect where water flows in your front and back yards and make sure all drains are clean, unobstructed and discharge water where it’s supposed to go — in most cases, a curb drain.

Test each drain on your property by placing a garden hose in it. Check that the water entering the drain is emerging from the curb. If water collects in certain spots, or if your crawl space is consistently damp, consider installing a sump pump.

For small properties, much of the problematic water comes from the roof and tends to be concentrated at a few downspout points, according to Margulies. She recommends placing rain barrels at those downspouts to capture the concentrated flow.

“You’ll be amazed how quickly [80- to 100-gallon barrels] fill up,” she said. After storms subside, stored water can be used for irrigation.

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If ponding is a recurring problem, increase the area on your property where water can permeate. Margulies recommends aerating compacted (firm) lawns and, in certain cases, reducing unnecessary paving to increase permeable area for water to infiltrate and recharge groundwater.

4. Have sandbags on hand

Margulies considers them a last-resort measure to redirect the flow of water if it is building toward a door or other openings. Stack them in rows outside the opening to act as a barrier. (There’s no need to tie the bags together.)

L.A. County’s map of free sandbag distribution sites can be found here. Residents are encouraged to call ahead and will be asked to show proof they live in the city or community where they are requesting the bags.

Bob Ganguin places sandbags at the end of his Altadena driveway in December 2025 ahead of a storm. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

5. Examine your trees

Santa Monica arborist Alison Lancaster recommends hiring a licensed consulting arborist for an independent evaluation. An arborist can inspect trees for structural issues, such as cracks, weak attachments and decay, and will provide targeted pruning recommendations as needed.

What to avoid: Lancaster does not recommend tree thinning. The practice of indiscriminately removing interior branches to “reduce density” stresses trees, harms tree health and can make them less safe. Tree topping — where whole tops of trees or large branches are reduced to stubs — is also harmful for trees, according to Lancaster.

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Once you have recommendations, hire a qualified contractor with a current state license and insurance and an arborist certified by the International Society of Arboriculture on staff, she advised. It’s best to act fast because, she said, both consultants and contractors get booked up around this time of the year.

A worker uses a chainsaw to remove tree branches from a power line outside Genesis Ranch in Moorpark in December. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

If you have a palm tree, have a professional remove dead fronds before storms. They tend to blow off in high winds and can cause damage or land on power lines, Lancaster said.

Note: While checking on the health of your trees, be a good steward of the planet. Walk around your property with a view to securing items such as fertilizer bags and open paint cans so that they don’t wash into storm drains, which flow to the ocean without treatment.

“Anything that’s exposed to rain,” said USC’s Margulies, “is going to be part of the runoff that gets into our rivers and our streams and our bay[s].”

6. Consider some new plants

If you have a sloped yard that struggles with runoff, consider planting ground cover, such as buckwheat and coyote brush, which act as a protective carpet over the soil and slow the flow of water.

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Plants planted in September won’t be established enough to provide meaningful erosion control for the coming storm season but will help in the long run, according to Lancaster.

A pre-El Niño reminder: Turn off your automatic watering during rainy periods.

7. Check your insurance

A flood insurance quote may be in order. Many people think they don’t need flood insurance if they don’t live near a river, lake or ocean, said attorney Amy Bach, executive director of United Policyholders, a San Francisco consumer group. But with climate change driving more severe convective storms, more areas are becoming vulnerable to flooding, she said, so getting a flood insurance quote helps you to make an informed decision.

It would also be wise to brush up on the finer points of your home insurance policy, as your coverage may have changed. Recently, many insurance companies have reduced water-damage coverage and added caps on insurance payouts for water-related repairs, according to Bach. Look out for changes in wording.

Know your deductible. Bach generally advises against filing small claims for losses that you can afford out of pocket. Filing a claim for a small loss can go on your record and potentially raise future premiums, even if the insurer ultimately pays nothing, Bach cautioned.

Make a record of your valuables. Bach said one simple way to do that is to use your phone to record a video as you walk through each room, narrating as you go.

Don’t forget to capture high-value items in drawers and closets. Email the video to yourself so you have a copy later. Some preparation now can make filing a claim much easier if you ever have a loss, Bach said.

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8. Get your car storm-ready

Your checklist should include:



Tire pressure and tread. Kandace Redd, spokesperson for the American Automobile Assn. in Los Angeles, recommends the “quarter” test: Place a quarter upside down in the tread, and if you can see the top of George Washington’s head, it’s time to replace the tire.

Windshield wipers. The typical lifespan ranges from 6 months to a year, and it’s time to replace them if they skip, squeak or don’t clear glass property. Also check windshield wiper fluid levels.

Brakes. If the brake pedal feels different or makes unusual noises, get them checked out.

Headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals: Make sure they’re in proper working order.

Car battery. Get it tested. Many of the emergency roadside assistance calls AAA gets are related to dead batteries, Redd said.

Redd advises having a trusted mechanic inspect your car. “A little preparation now can go a long way,” she said.

When there’s a major storm in the forecast, it’s a good idea to keep your vehicle charged, or the gas tank full.

Once the rains arrive, don’t drive into floodwaters.

You’ve probably seen the dramatic photos of motorists stuck after their cars stalled in floodwater .

To avoid an unfortunate fate, remember the saying “Turn around, don’t drown,” Redd said. It is often difficult to gauge how deep floodwaters are, and it’s never worth the risk. Redd said that 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and 2 feet of water can sweep away most trucks and SUVs.

General tips for driving in the rain include slowing down, avoiding distractions and leaving extra room when stopping.

9. Pack your go bag

Angel Sauceda, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, said go bags — any durable backpack or duffel bag will do — should have:



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Three days of portable supplies, including several changes of clothes.

Two weeks of shelf-stable food — granola bars, trail mix, chips, canned food and popcorn are great options — and water.

A month’s worth of medication and medical supplies. Keep a list of your prescriptions and dosages.

A first aid kit with bandages, antibiotic creams, scissors, gloves and alcohol wipes. Include any over-the-counter medications that you use, such as antihistamines and pills for headaches and stomachaches.

Enough cash to cover essentials if internet or power outages disrupt electronic payments.

Backup batteries and chargers for important devices (cellphones, CPAP machines, powered wheelchairs, etc.).

Photocopies of important documents, such as passports, birth certificates, insurance and financial and medical records.

Ponchos.

A local physical map.



A lifeguard keeps watch Sept. 7 along a closed boardwalk in Long Beach as a wave crashes over a seawall protecting homes. Heavy surf generated by Hurricane Marie forced the evacuation of about 20 beachfront homes along the Long Beach peninsula. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Pet owners should pack a dedicated go bag for their pets with the following:



A leash

A carrier

Food

Water and food bowls

Litter and a litter box

Recent photos of you with your pet for identification

If you ever need to evacuate in a pinch, Sauceda recommends tossing your go bag into your dirty laundry basket, as it likely contains a mix of season-appropriate clothes that fit, and carrying both out.

She also advises residents to preemptively store important original documents in a sealed and labeled ziplock bag inside the freezer. If you have time, retrieve original documents from the freezer before you evacuate. But in the event that you have to evacuate quickly and your home is red-tagged, emergency services can more easily locate your freezer — which tends to stay intact — to retrieve essential documents, instead of searching your entire home. For more tips, download the Red Cross’ free mobile emergency app.

“People tend to think [rain] is harmless,” she said. “That rain can wash out your road. That rain can make you get stuck. ... You don’t want to be caught off guard and not have anything to eat until emergency services are able to come out there and find you.”