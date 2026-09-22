Fentanyl and other drugs killed Hayden Panettiere; officials look for supplier

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Actor Hayden Panettiere died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and other drugs including a generic version of Xanax, according to a coroner’s report in North Carolina where she died last month.

The Greenville County Coroner’s report listed Panettiere’s cause of death as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam — the generic version of Xanax, the muscle relaxant Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine. Her death was deemed accidental.

Federal authorities probing her death are focusing their investigation in Los Angeles and are looking into whether the actor procured nonprescription pills from an area dealer.

Advertisement

Drug Enforcement Administration agents and local investigators have questioned several people about the circumstances of her Aug. 16 death, and have focused on her taking what was described as counterfeit oxycodone before her demise inside a Greenville, S.C., apartment, according to sources familiar with the probe.

Such counterfeit pills have repeatedly been found laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly when taken in small amounts.

The probe echoes investigations into the deaths of actor Matthew Perry and rapper Mac Miller. Both resulted in criminal charges for their respective drug suppliers.

Advertisement

Paramedics and police found Panettiere in cardiac arrest, according to the coroner’s office. Dispatch audio recordings from Broadcastify.com reference a possible overdose and CPR in progress. Narcan was reportedly administered and paramedics tried to resuscitate her. She was declared dead at 2:31 p.m.

Her longtime boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who was at the scene, gave investigators a bag of medications, according to authorities. Hickerson and his brother Zack Hickerson, found the actress and Narcan was administered. Paramedics tried to revive Panettiere but she was declared dead at the scene.

Panettiere lived in Los Angeles, but Hickerson is a Greenville native, according to authorities.

Sloan Ellis, a South Carolina attorney for Hickerson hired in the wake of Panettiere’s death, said in a statement: “Hayden’s death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play. Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

In the cases of Perry and Miller, prosecutors ultimately secured convictions for the people who supplied Perry with ketamine and Miller with cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Perry’s demise in his hot tub led to his assistant, two doctors, a producer and a woman dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” pleading guilty.