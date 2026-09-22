These Californians can opt out of jury duty forever, no need to ‘jump through hoops’

The Spring Street Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. Some senior Californians will be allowed to permanently opt out of jury duty.

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Beginning in 2028, Californians older than 80 will be able to opt out of jury duty permanently without documentation from a healthcare provider.

The text of Assembly Bill 1359 referenced “existing health problems, potential vulnerability to emerging pathogens, and mobility concerns that those 80 years and older experience at higher rates than younger demographics” as justification for a rule change.

Californians over 70 were already able to excuse themselves from jury duty for medical reasons without documentation upon selection, but AB 1359 will allow octogenarians to do so permanently.

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Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens (D-Sunnyvale) who introduced the bill, said that “seniors are great jurists” and could still serve if they wanted. But if they don’t want to, “they will no longer have to jump through hoops to permanently opt out.”.

A number of states have similar age-based exemptions for jurors, most often in the 70-to-80 age range.

The bill, introduced in February 2025, passed in the state Assembly and state Senate in August with unanimous support.

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On Sept. 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law. It will take effect Jan. 1, 2028.

“This measure recognizes the realities many older adults face, including mobility challenges, chronic health conditions, caregiving responsibilities, and limited access to medical appointments,” the California Senior Legislature wrote in support of the bill.