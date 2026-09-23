Dark turn for SoCal animal rescue: 500 cats, living and dead, seized by authorities

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There was no public indication that things weren’t going well at the nonprofit known as Furget Me Not Purebred Cat Rescue.

For years, the Pomona-based organization showcased its work on Facebook , posting photos of new cat owners, rescue operations and the faces of cats and kittens it had saved.

But that sunny image took a dark turn Monday as authorities executed search warrants at properties tied to the nonprofit as part of an “animal welfare investigation.”

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Authorities said they searched a home and two commercial properties in Claremont and Upland, seizing hundreds of cats, including some that were malnourished. Additionally, they recovered multiple animal remains from a freezer and a yard.

Nikole Bresciani, president and chief executive officer of the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA, said officers seized 405 cats and 119 cremated animal remains.

She said an additional 28 dead cats were found in a freezer, while two others were buried in the backyard of a home where animal bones were also recovered.

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“There’s multiple animals that were buried back there,” Bresciani said. “But we can’t say for sure how many.”

She said most of the remains were located at the home and commercial property in Claremont. Additionally, she said, four cats and nine dogs were seized, though she did not say if they were taken from the home.

In a written statement, the Upland Police Department said it assisted animal services officers with search warrants at two animal facilities in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.

“Credible information was received indicating that many of the cats were sick, malnourished and in need of medical attention,” the statement read.

Bresciani said the search warrants stemmed from weeks of investigative work.

“We coordinated with Upland so that we were serving the search warrants on the same day, same time,” she said, adding that it was done to ensure the safety of all animals at every property.

Bresciani said she was unaware of any prior issues with the organization.

Tax records identified the founder and operator of the nonprofit as 59-year-old Ewa Hanna Konca.

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Konca, who lives in a five-bedroom, six-bath home in Claremont, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The nonprofit also did not respond.

Property and tax records show the nonprofit has ties to Konca’s home in Claremont and an office building at 840 Towne Center Drive, just outside Claremont city limits.

Konca also used the address of a medical plaza in Pomona to register a pet hotel and spa business, according to state and property records.

Konca has ties to a medical office at the same plaza, the records show.

Bresciani said investigators visited the Pomona location but did not serve a search warrant there. She said all business activity related to the nonprofit is part of the ongoing investigation.

Tax records show the nonprofit’s fortunes rose for a time after Konca launched it either in 2018 or 2019. The nonprofit recorded about $25,000 in revenue initially, and by 2022 it brought in about $159,559.

But by following year, the nonprofit’s finances had begun to falter. Last year, tax records show, Konca brought in about $36,380, a 77% drop from 2022.

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The nonprofit’s primary costs were supplies and medical expenses, according to records.

It’s unclear what else may have contributed to the nonprofit’s struggles, but there was no hint of issues in any of the photographs Konca uploaded to the organization’s Facebook. In the background, the facilities appeared clean and organized.

Even the photos Konca took at home didn’t hint at any problems there.

Bresciani said such cases are always a shock for the community.

“If you were driving in the neighborhood, you would never know. It’s not like their front yards or their properties are in disrepair; they’re quiet neighbors,” Bresciani said. “And then what you find behind the scenes, behind closed doors, that’s a whole other matter.

“And so in this case,” she said, “unfortunately, there were a lot of deceased animals on the property.”

Upland police said anyone wishing to make a donation to help support the care, treatment and sheltering of the animals may contact Friends of Upland Animal Shelter at (909) 931-4185 or visit their website.