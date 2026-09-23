‘The mom was screaming.’ Teen boy crossing street with sister dies in L.A. crash

An investigation is underway after two siblings crossing the street in Hyde Park were hit by a car Tuesday night. One of the victims, a teenage boy, has died.

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Los Angeles police are looking for a driver and passenger involved in a deadly hit and run in Hyde Park on Tuesday night.

At about 9:35 p.m. a driver eastbound on 60th Street collided with two juvenile pedestrians crossing the street at 10th Avenue before the vehicle smashed into a parked car, LAPD officer Alondra Garcia said.

The vehicle’s driver and a passenger then exited the vehicle and ran off without calling for help or rendering any aid to the pedestrians, Garcia said. Video from OnScene, a news service, showed the suspect’s vehicle crunched with the air bags deployed.

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Residents gather outside after two siblings crossing the street in Hyde Park were hit by a car Tuesday night. One of the victims, a teenage boy, has died. (OnScene.TV)

One of the victims was a teenage boy, who died from his injures, according to KTLA. The other pedestrian, a teenage girl, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, the outlet reported.

The two victims were siblings who lived in the neighborhood, witness Jerome Alexander told OnScene TV. Moments after the crash, their mother came outside and found them.

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“I hear the sound, we came outside, the mom was screaming,” Alexander said.