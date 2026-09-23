Onetime ‘world’s youngest hacker’ arrested on suspicion of antisemitic vandalism of SoCal homes

People watch surfers below the Imperial Beach Pier. Two homes were recently targeted with antisemitic graffiti, authorities said.

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He once was billed as a “boy genius.” Now the former child phenom is accused of picking up a permanent marker and scrawling antisemitic graffiti on Southern California homes, according to authorities.

Kristoffer Von Hassel, 18, was arrested Tuesday in Imperial Beach in the alleged vandalism, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sept. 13, sheriff’s deputies investigated antisemitic graffiti at two homes in the city that appeared to be made using a black permanent marker.

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Deputies returned to one of the homes Saturday after more hateful graffiti appeared there. In the alley behind the home, officers found more instances of vandalism, the statement said.

Sheriff’s detectives located surveillance video that helped to identify a suspect. On Tuesday around 3 a.m., Von Hassel was arrested in the previously vandalized alleyway.

Von Hassel was charged with vandalism and damage to property motivated by civil rights violations. His parents denied any wrongdoing in an interview with ABC10 News and said the family does not hold hateful beliefs.

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Sandy Brillhart, whose home was among those vandalized, told the network, “I’ve had trouble sleeping. Every little noise, I’m worried someone is lurking.”

Von Hassel made national headlines in 2014 when he exposed a security flaw in his father’s Xbox gaming console at age 5. The Christian Science Monitor called him the “world’s youngest hacker.” CNN labeled him a “boy genius” and reported that Microsoft had added the preschooler to its list of security researchers.

Those with information about these incidents can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (858) 868‑3200, or submit an anonymous tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580‑8477.